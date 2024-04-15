MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Chennai Super Kings recorded their fourth win of IPL 2024 on Sunday night against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. The Super Kings ended their two-match losing streak in away games this season, thanks to half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni also chipped in with a handy cameo of 20 from four. Eventually, that cameo proved to be the difference, as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

The much-awaited clash between MI and CSK is in the history books. Here's a look at the scorecard, top stats and award winners from this IPL 2024 mega clash.

List of all award winners in MI vs CSK match, IPL 2024

Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana won the Man of the Match award for his incredible spell of 4-28 for the Super Kings. Making a return to the team after an injury, Pathirana picked up the crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Romario Shepherd.

Rohit Sharma registered a century for Mumbai Indians and received the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match award for his efforts. Here's the full list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Matheesha Pathirana (4/28)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Rohit Sharma (150 fantasy points)

Electric Striker of the Match: Shivam Dube (Strike rate of 173.68)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rohit Sharma (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Rohit Sharma (11 fours)

MI vs CSK scorecard

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision did not work in MI's favor, as Chennai Super Kings reached 206-4 in 20 overs. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for the visitors with a 40-ball 69, while all-rounder Shivam Dube remained not out on 66 off 38.

Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets for Mumbai Indians. Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal accounted for one wicket each.

Chasing 207, Mumbai Indians started well, but Pathirana broke the back of MI's batting lineup with a four-wicket haul. Rohit Sharma fought like a lone warrior and scored 105 from 63, but his century ended up being in a losing cause.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top stats and records from Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match

Expand Tweet

The El Clasico of IPL 2024 lived up to the hype and ensured that it was a memorable Sunday evening for fans who tuned in to watch this game.

Here are some of the top stats from the MI vs CSK match played last night:

Rohit Sharma scored his 1st IPL century after 12 years. His previous IPL ton came against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 12, 2012. This was the first time Rohit Sharma's century ended in a losing cause in an IPL game. IPL 2024 is the first season, where both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored an IPL ton. Unfortunately for them, their teams didn't win those games. Rohit has remained unbeaten 19 times in an IPL run-chase. This is the first time his team lost a game when he was not out in the second innings.