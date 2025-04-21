MI vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets in the Revenge Week of IPL 2025. CSK had defeated MI when the two teams locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and now MI avenged that loss with a dominant performance at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten partnership of 114 runs for the second wicket helped MI reach 177/1 in just 15.4 overs. Earlier in the match, CSK scored 176/5 in 20 overs, thanks to fifties from Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube.

Now that the reverse fixture between MI and CSK has ended, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and top stats from this IPL 2025 match.

List of all award winners in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Rohit Sharma won his first Man of the Match award in IPL 2025 after playing an incredible knock of 76 runs from just 45 balls at the Wankhede Stadium. The Hitman roared back to form in the IPL by smacking four fours and six sixes.

Ad

Trending

His batting partner Suryakumar Yadav won the award for the Most Fours, thanks to his six boundaries in the game. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (Strike rate of 226.67)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rohit Sharma (6 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Rohit Sharma (148 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Deepak Chahar (11 dot balls)

Ad

Player of the Match: Rohit Sharma (76 off 45 balls).

MI vs CSK scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja was the top-scorer for the Chennai Super Kings. CSK promoted Jadeja to number four and he aggregated 53 runs from 35 deliveries. Shivam Dube smacked a 32-ball 50 before being subbed out. Debutant Ayush Mhatre whacked an impressive 15-ball 32 in his first-ever IPL game.

Jasprit Bumrah proved to be the best performer with the ball for the Mumbai Indians. The right-arm fast bowler bowled four overs, conceding 25 runs and picking up the crucial wickets of MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Rickelton scored a 19-ball 24 before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav blew away the Chennai Super Kings with their unbeaten 114-run partnership for the second wicket.

While Sharma remained unbeaten on 76 runs from 45 balls, Yadav finished with 68 runs from just 30 deliveries. Sharma's innings consisted of four fours and six sixes. Meanwhile, Yadav hit six fours and five maximums.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match

This was the first time in IPL history that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won the Man of the Match on the same date. Here are some other stats emerging from the IPL 2025 match between MI and CSK:

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to win 20 Man of the Match awards in IPL history. Rohit Sharma won his 4th Man of the Match award vs CSK. He is now tied for most Man of the Match awards against CSK with Kieron Pollard and KL Rahul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More