MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians knocked Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2025 with a fantastic performance at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The Mumbai-based franchise cruised to a 59-run win in their final home match of the league stage.

Courtesy of this win, MI have become the fourth franchise to officially qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have joined Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Talking about the match between MI and DC, spinner Mitchell Santner's excellent spell of 3/11 powered the home team to a 59-run win. Here's a look at the scorecard, player of the match, stats, and award winners from the contest between MI and DC.

List of all award winners in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

Suryakumar Yadav won three awards, while Mitchell Santner won two awards at the post-match presentation ceremony in Mumbai. Yadav won the award for the most sixes, most fours, and Player of the Match.

Santner took home a sapling for bowling the most dot deliveries, and he also received the award for scoring the most fantasy points. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Vipraj Nigam (Strike rate of 181.82)

Super Sixes of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Mitchell Santner

Most Fours in the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Mitchell Santner

Player of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (73 off 43 balls).

MI vs DC scorecard

Suryakumar Yadav stole the show by scoring 73 runs from 43 balls for the Mumbai Indians. The Indian T20I skipper entertained the fans at the Wankhede Stadium by smashing seven fours and four sixes. Naman Dhir also played a valuable cameo of 24 runs from eight balls to help MI reach 180/5 in 20 overs.

Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. Before being subbed out, the right-arm fast bowler scalped two wickets while conceding 48 runs in his spell of four overs.

Expand Tweet

Delhi Capitals never got going with the bat. Chasing a 181-run target, the Capitals lost Impact Player KL Rahul for just 11 runs. Sameer Rizvi fought back with a 35-ball 39, but none of the other DC batters could touch the 30-run mark.

Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah combined forces to take six wickets while giving away only 23 runs. Santner ended with figures of 3/11, and Bumrah returned with figures of 3/12.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

Suryakumar Yadav has leveled Temba Bavuma's record for the most scores (13) of 25+ in T20 cricket. Here are some other stats coming out from this IPL 2025 match:

Jasprit Bumrah recorded his 25th three-wicket haul in IPL, becoming the first bowler to achieve this feat. Mumbai Indians bowled out their opponents for the 40th time in an IPL match. No other team has even done it 30 times. MI have qualified for the playoffs for the 11th time. Only CSK (12 times) have qualified in more seasons.

