MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 heads back to the Wankhede Stadium for one final time on Wednesday, May 21. The iconic venue will host the Mumbai Indians' (MI) last home match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), starting at 7.30 pm IST.

It is a virtual knockout game in the race to the playoffs. A loss for DC will knock them out of the competition, whereas a loss for MI will significantly reduce their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Before the crucial game between the teams led by Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, IPL records

Heavy rain is expected in Mumbai during the match hours on May 21. Hence, both skippers may prefer batting second. The Gujarat Titans (GT) won the previous rain-affected game in Mumbai while chasing a target.

Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by the iconic stadium of Mumbai:

IPL matches played: 122

Won by teams batting first: 56

Won by teams batting second: 66

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 2011

Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023

Average first innings score: 171

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch report

The pitch report will be streamed live from Mumbai before the two captains walk out for the coin toss at 7 pm IST. This year, the pitch in Mumbai has not been too helpful for the batters.

The batters need to play with a plan to achieve success here. In the last match, MI scored only 155 runs in 20 overs and almost pulled off a successful target defense.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Last IPL match

The Gujarat Titans defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets in the last IPL game hosted by the stadium in Mumbai on May 6. It was a rain-affected game, where MI scored 155/8 and then GT reached 147/7 in 19 overs to win via the D/L method.

Shubman Gill won the 'Player of the Match' award for scoring 43 runs off 46 deliveries. Here's a brief summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 147/7 (Shubman Gill 43, Jasprit Bumrah 2/19) beat Mumbai Indians 155/8 (Will Jacks 53, Sai Kishore 2/34) by 3 wickets via D/L method.

