MI vs DC, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results

The two teams who are yet to open their accounts in Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with each other in Match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11.

Having started off their campaign with three straight defeats, DC will hope to finally get their season on track in front of their home supporters. Their last fixture, which was against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), saw the David Warner-led unit endure a humbling loss by 57 runs.

In an evening game in Guwahati, DC bowlers leaked 199 runs in the first innings. While Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 31) gave RR a fiesty start, Jos Buttler batted for over 18 overs to get his 51-ball 79.

Chasing a stiff target of 200 runs, Delhi's innings just never got going. Trent Boult made some early inroads as he started with a double-wicket maiden for RR. Skipper Warner held his wicket at one end but ran out of partners. He played an indifferent innings and took 55 balls for his 65. DC crawled their way to 142/9 as both Yuzvendra Chahal and Boult claimed three wickets each.

Similar to DC, MI are the other team that are yet to register a win in IPL 2023 so far. After coming up short against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their campaign-opener, MI were hammered by their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 8).

After MS Dhoni asked MI to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium, the CSK bowlers beset the MI batters and kept plucking wickets regularly. While Rohit Sharma (21) and Ishan Kishan (32) couldn't convert their starts, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Verma also failed to make a mark.

Tim David hit a four and a couple of sixes in an over to propel MI's total to a respectable 157/8.

In their defense of 157, however, the MI bowlers were lackluster as they failed to gain the upper hand on the CSK batters. Jason Behrendorff did strike one in the very first over and dismissed Devon Conway for a duck. However, it led local boy Ajinkya Rahane to the middle, who went berserk right from the word go.

The Indian international sent MI bowlers to all corners of the ground and brought up his fifty in just 19 balls. Rahane made 61 runs off just 27 balls, and laid a perfect platform for the other CSK batters to chase down the target comfortably.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad kept his wicket intact at one end, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu scored 20s as CSK hunted down the required runs with 11 balls remaining.

MI will hope for a better display and will be adamant about bagging their first elusive points when they take the field against an under-firing DC unit in Delhi tonight.

