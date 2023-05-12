MI vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among the fans in Match 57

The Mumbai Indians (MI) recorded a crucial 27-run run win over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 13.

Visiting skipper and former MI player Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Opening batters Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan put on a 61-run partnership and escaped the powerplay unscathed. Rashid Khan brought GT back into the contest with two wickets in the seventh over.

Suryakumar Yadav lit up the Wankhede Stadium and his rich vein of form propelled the team to 218/5 at the end of the first innings. The No.1 ranked T20I notched his maiden IPL hundred off the final ball of his innings to remain unbeaten on 103 runs off 49 deliveries.

In response, GT got off to a horrid start in the run chase, losing both openers in quick succession. Hardik Pandya could not make much of an impact at No.3 while the MI spinners entered the act after the powerplay to reduce GT to 57/5.

David Miller and Rahul Tewatia put up an encouraging partnership for the sixth wicket, but the climbing required rate did not make things easy for them. The Titans were more or less out of the contest as the wickets continued to tumble, but a vital knock by Rashid Khan down the order in the death overs reduced the margin of defeat.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments that created a buzz among fans in today's MI vs GT clash.

#1 Rashid Khan's double-wicket over

The five-time winners were once again off to a terrific start at the Wankhede and the prolific GT new ball attack were having a hard time in containing Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma.

As per usual, skipper Hardik Pandya introduced Rashid Khan into the attack in a bid to contain the deadly duo or potentially even get a breakthrough.

The leg-spinner did more than just the bare minimum as he only conceded seven runs off his first over. He then proceeded to dismiss both openers in his second over.

After the home side amassed 61/0 off the first six overs, Rohit was dismissed off the very first delivery after the powerplay. The skipper edged one straight to Rahul Tewatia at first slip and departed after a bright start.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, failed to connect a slog sweep of a full delivery by the spinner, trapping him plumb in front.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav's mind-boggling six over third man

Suryakumar Yadav came into bat at No.3 and was among the runs right away. He got to the fifty-run mark in 32 deliveries and proceeded to change gears after that. The GT bowlers had no answer to his exploits in the death overs as he manipulated the field in his usual manner irrespective of the bowler's line and length.

While his innings included some brilliant strokes all over the ground, the one he played in the penultimate over against Mohammed Shami was arguably the best of the lot. With the third man and point fielder up in the circle, the right-arm pacer attempted to bowl a fuller length.

However, Suryakumar somehow managed to strike the ball over the two fielders on the off side behind the stumps. He managed to get his timing right in terms of opening the face of the bat and middled the ball to perfection.

Shami was left smiling following the unorthodox shot, while the great Sachin Tendulkar also appreciated the stroke from the dressing room.

#3 Akash Madhwal uproots GT opener Shubman Gill's off stump

Gujarat were in desperate need of a solid start in their pursuit of the mammoth target set by the hosts. A lot was dependent on the in-form Shubman Gill's performance, but it was not meant to be.

The young opening batter got off to a sluggish start and his stay at the crease was ended by a brilliant delivery by young pacer Akash Madhwal. The right-arm pacer, known for his skiddy deliveries, got a good length delivery to keep a bit low, which left Gill in an awkward position as his off-stump was uprooted off the ground.

The stumps going for a walk are a fast bowler's ideal wicket and the dismissal certainly boosted the pacer's confidence as he ended the match with figures of 3/31 off his four overs.

