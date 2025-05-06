MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The high-stakes clash will be played on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
While the Titans had crushed MI in their first-leg meeting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in March, a lot has changed since then. Mumbai, once rooted to the bottom, have turned their campaign around with a six-match winning streak. A win in this return leg could potentially push them closer to sealing a top-two finish.
Gujarat too come into the game on the back of a convincing win, and with both teams sitting in the top four, Tuesday’s match promises to be a cracking contest.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details
Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Match 56, Indian Premier League 2025
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 6, 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has produced fast-paced, high-scoring games this season. The surface has played true with good bounce, rewarding batters who play through the line. Seamers get early assistance, but it's a ground where chasing has historically been easier, especially with dew playing a part in evening games.
The average first-innings score here this season has been around 180.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast
The weather will be interesting today in Mumbai. While there are showers expected in the afternoon, the chances of rain are quite minimal during the match hours.
Despite this, the temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, meanwhile the average humidity is likely to be 77%.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma
Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee/Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
