MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The high-stakes clash will be played on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

While the Titans had crushed MI in their first-leg meeting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in March, a lot has changed since then. Mumbai, once rooted to the bottom, have turned their campaign around with a six-match winning streak. A win in this return leg could potentially push them closer to sealing a top-two finish.

Gujarat too come into the game on the back of a convincing win, and with both teams sitting in the top four, Tuesday’s match promises to be a cracking contest.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Match 56, Indian Premier League 2025

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 6, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has produced fast-paced, high-scoring games this season. The surface has played true with good bounce, rewarding batters who play through the line. Seamers get early assistance, but it's a ground where chasing has historically been easier, especially with dew playing a part in evening games.

Ad

The average first-innings score here this season has been around 180.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast

The weather will be interesting today in Mumbai. While there are showers expected in the afternoon, the chances of rain are quite minimal during the match hours.

Despite this, the temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, meanwhile the average humidity is likely to be 77%.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Ad

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee/Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More