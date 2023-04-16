MI vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place today (April 16) in IPL 2023. The two multi-time IPL champions will lock horns with each other at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have registered two wins in four matches in IPL 2023 so far. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have won one of their three games. Both sides will look to get two more points added to their tally today.

Before the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Kolkata Knight Riders by 22-9. Over the last 15 years, MI have dominated against KKR in the IPL. However, the Knight Riders have improved their record a bit in the recent past.

KKR completed a double over MI in IPL 2022. In fact, the Kolkata-based franchise are currently on a three-match winning streak against the Rohit Sharma-led outfit. Here's a short summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 22

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

MI vs KKR head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host this IPL 2023 match. The head-to-head record between MI and KKR in IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium favors MI 8-1. The two teams have met nine times at this stadium, with KKR winning only once.

Kolkata's only win against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium came back in 2012. A decade has passed since KKR won an away game against MI. Here's a short summary of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches at the Wankhede Stadium:

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 8

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their last five matches against the Mumbai Indians. Fans should note that each of the last five games between MI and KKR have happened at neutral venues.

Speaking of the previous encounter between MI and KKR, a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah helped MI restrict KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs. In reply, MI got all out for 113 runs despite Ishan Kishan's half-century. Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches:

KKR (165/9) beat MI (113) by 52 runs, May 9, 2022. KKR (162/5) beat MI (161/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 6, 2022. KKR (159/3) beat MI (155/6) by 7 wickets, Sep 23, 2021. MI (152) beat KKR (142/7) by 10 runs, Apr 13, 2021. MI (149/2) beat KKR (148/5) by 8 wickets, Oct 16, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes