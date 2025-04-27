MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. This will be MI's first afternoon home game. A packed Wankhede Stadium is expected for this match.
LSG hosted MI for a match in Lucknow earlier this year, where the Super Giants recorded a win. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will be out for revenge when they host LSG for the reverse fixture.
Ahead of the battle between MI and LSG in Mumbai, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and telecast details for the 45th match of IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match details
Match: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 45, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Sunday, April 27, 3.30 pm IST.
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report
The pitch in Mumbai seems to have changed. It is not the same batter-friendly surface, where runs would flow freely. Spinners have made life difficult for batters at the Wankhede Stadium this season.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast
The weather will be clear in Mumbai for the afternoon clash between MI and LSG. The temperature is predicted to be around 33 degrees Celsius during the match hours at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Vignesh Puthur.
Lucknow Super Giants
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh (Impact Player), Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Prince Yadav.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
