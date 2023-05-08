MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this encounter on Tuesday, May 9.

After winning two consecutive games, Mumbai suffered a humiliating six wickets loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous game. The five-time champions are currently placed sixth in the points table with 10 points, having won five out of their 10 games so far.

After being asked to bat, the five-time champions could only manage a below-par total of 139/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Nehal Wadhera’s 64-run knock in the end. In response, Piyush Chawla bowled a tight spell and picked up two wickets, however, it was not enough as the men in yellow easily won the game with 14 balls to spare.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are coming into this contest on the back of a seven-wicket loss against the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring game. They are currently one place above their rivals with as many points, winning five of their 10 games so far.

On the back of the fifties from Virat Kohli (55) and Mahipal Lomror (54), the Royal Challengers posted a competitive total of 181/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Phil Salt single-handedly destroyed RCB's bowling unit and played a match-winning knock of 87 runs off 45 balls and earned a well-deserved victory for the home team.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 9, 2023, Tuesday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter awaits both teams as the last game played at the Wankhede Stadium saw both teams easily breaching the 200-run mark. The run-scoring is comparatively easy at this venue and the batters will be looking to get the most out of this game. The bowlers need to be very precise with their lines and lengths throughout the game.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 29 to 34 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Tilak Verma is expected to come into the side in place of Tristan Stubbs if he is fit to take the field on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Verma, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, and Akash Madhwal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Expect Vijaykumar Vyshak to feature in the playing XI in place of Harshal Patel, who was on the expensive side against the Capitals.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction

Both teams will look to get back to winning ways after suffering disappointing losses in the previous games. However, the Royal Challengers look like a more balanced side in both departments and are expected to come out on top against the home side.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win the Match 54 of IPL 2023.

