MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 25th match of IPL 2024 will happen tonight between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It is the third home game of the tournament for MI, who finally opened their account with a victory over the Delhi Capitals last Sunday.

Meanwhile, RCB have not won a single away game in IPL 2024. They traveled to Jaipur a few nights ago, where the Rajasthan Royals defeated them comfortably. The Royal Challengers will aim to register their first away win of the tournament tonight.

Before the IPL 2024 match between MI and RCB starts, here's a short preview of the 25th game of the season.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 25, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: April 11, Thursday, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai has been excellent for batting in the IPL. Mumbai Indians scored 234 runs in the last match at this venue. Another run-fest could be on the cards in IPL 2024 tonight at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

There is a 4% chance of rain in Mumbai during the match hours tonight. The temperature is expected to loom around 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be approximately 76%.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Madhwal (Impact Player).

RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Himanshu Sharma (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match prediction

Both teams have only managed one win in IPL 2024 so far, but Mumbai Indians will have a slight upper hand because of the home advantage. The MI batters looked in great form against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. If they produce a similar performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it should be a comfortable win for the home side.

Prediction: MI to beat RCB in IPL 2024 tonight.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Suvarna Plus, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Maa Movies and Star Vijay Super.

Live streaming: JioCinema.