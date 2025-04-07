MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their second home match of IPL 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, April 7. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host this season's first clash between MI and RCB.
MI suffered a defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. However, the five-time champions are undefeated in Mumbai this year. They will be keen to maintain that record.
Ahead of the match between MI and RCB, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 contest.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match details
Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 20, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Monday, April 7, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report
The pitch report will be telecast live before Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar walk out for the toss. Generally, the surface at Wankhede Stadium suits the batters.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast
The skies will be clear in Mumbai during the clash between MI and RCB. The temperature will stay around 29 degrees Celsius, and the expected humidity levels at night will be 57%.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (c), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Rasikh Dar (Impact Player).
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
