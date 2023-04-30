MI vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place tonight (Sunday, April 30) at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023. It is the first meeting between the two sides in this season.

MI and RR have had an entertaining rivalry in the league. While Mumbai have been the most successful team in the competition's history, Rajasthan have managed to defeat them on many occasions.

Before the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match begins in Mumbai tonight, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

The Mumbai Indians have a slender lead of 14-12 in their head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals. The two franchises have battled 27 times in IPL, with MI defeating RR on 14 occasions.

These two teams also met twice during the 2013 edition of the Champions League T20 tournament. Both franchises recorded one win against each other in those two matches. Here's an overall summary of their IPL head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 27.

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 14.

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 12.

Matches with No Result - 1.

MI vs RR head-to-head record in Mumbai

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2023 match between RR and MI tonight. The head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium stands at 4-3.

The Rajasthan Royals have defeated the Mumbai Indians in their last two meetings at the Wankhede Stadium. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins tonight.

Matches Played - 7.

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 4.

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 3.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 5 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL matches

Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in three of their last five matches against the Rajasthan Royals. The two teams met twice at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last year, with MI and RR winning one game each.

Suryakumar Yadav's 39-ball 51 helped the Mumbai-based franchise defeat the Royals by five wickets in their previous IPL game. Here's a short summary of their last five matches:

MI (161/5) beat RR (158/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 30, 2022. RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2, 2022. MI (94/2) beat RR (90/9) by 8 wickets, Oct 5, 2021. MI (172/3) beat RR (171/4) by 7 wickets, Apr 29, 2021. RR (196/2) beat MI (195/5) by 8 wickets, Oct 25, 2020.

