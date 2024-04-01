MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Rajasthan Royals will play their third match of IPL 2024 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. It will be the first away fixture for RR, who have defeated Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in their home matches.

On the other hand, this will be Mumbai Indians' first home game of the season. Playing under new skipper Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions have suffered two losses in two matches. MI will aim to open their account with a victory at home tonight.

Ahead of the MI vs RR match in IPL 2024, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs and winner prediction for this game.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 14, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 1, Monday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai has helped the batters in the majority of the matches. Fans have witnessed several high-scoring games at the venue. It should not be a surprise if the curators prepare another batting paradise for tonight's IPL 2024 game.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

There is no chance of rain in Mumbai tonight. The temperature will stay around 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be in the range of 65 percent. The skies are expected to be clear at night.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla and Kwena Maphaka (Impact Player).

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan and Nandre Burger (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match prediction

Mumbai Indians will have the home advantage, but Rajasthan Royals have the mometum in their favor. RR have been one of the few teams to trouble MI several times in the IPL, which is why the Sanju Samson-led outfit will start as the favorites to emerge victorious in tonight's IPL 2024 game.

Prediction: RR to beat MI in IPL 2024 tonight.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Gold.

Live streaming: JioCinema (free on all devices).