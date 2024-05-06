MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The Mumbai Indians will host the SunRisers Hyderabad for a match in IPL 2024 later tonight. The five-time champions will aim to avenge the embarrassing defeat they suffered at the hands of SRH in Hyderabad earlier this season.

The SunRisers Hyderabad demolished the Mumbai Indians bowling attack in that match, scoring 277 runs in their 20 overs. SRH will look forward to replicating that batting performance at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Ahead of Match 55 of IPL 2024, the rematch between SRH and MI, here's a look at the all details fans should know.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 55, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: May 6, Monday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad weather forecast

It will be a humid evening at the Wankhede Stadium for this SRH vs MI match. The temperature will be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius, but the humidity levels are expected to be above 80%.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium normally offers a batting-friendly surface. However, in the last match, the Kolkata Knight Riders successfully defended a 170-run target against the Mumbai Indians on this ground. Fans should closely watch the pitch report segment for the exact details.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad probable XIs

MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla and Nuwan Thushara (Impact Player)

SRH

Anmolpreet Singh (Impact Player), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match prediction

The SunRisers Hyderabad's confidence would have increased significantly after that one-run win against the Rajasthan Royals. Having defeated the Mumbai Indians once in IPL 2024 already, SRH will fancy their chances to taking two points home from the Wankhede Stadium.

Prediction: SRH to beat MI in IPL 2024 tonight.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback