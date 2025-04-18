MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by four wickets in the IPL 2025 match on April 17. Will Jacks' all-round brilliance helped MI register their second consecutive win of the season.

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. The decision worked in MI's favor as the SunRisers Hyderabad batters struggled to play their attacking game on the tricky surface. SRH finished with 162/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 163 for a win, MI reached 166/6 in 18.1 overs. Jacks top-scored for the home team, scoring 36 runs off 26 balls. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH.

List of all award winners in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Will Jacks won his first Man of the Match award in the Mumbai Indians jersey against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The all-rounder took two crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan and Travis Head during his three-over spell in the first innings.

After that, Jacks came out to bat at number three for MI and scored 36 runs from 26 deliveries. Jacks also won the award for the Fantasy King of the Match. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (Strike rate of 173.33)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rohit Sharma (3 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Will Jacks (145 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Abhishek Sharma (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Pat Cummins (13 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Will Jacks (36 off 26 and 2/14).

MI vs SRH scorecard

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for the SunRisers Hyderabad, aggregating 40 runs off 28 deliveries. The left-handed batter smacked seven fours. However, his opening partner, Travis Head, failed to get going. Head departed after scoring 28 runs off 29 balls.

Will Jacks emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians, returning with figures of 2/14 in three overs. Jasprit Bumrah executed his plans to perfection and ended with figures of 1/21 in four overs.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks' thirties eased the run-chase for the Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya's cameo of 21 runs from nine balls ensured MI won the match with 11 balls to spare.

Pat Cummins bagged three wickets for the visitors, but his efforts were not enough to help SRH beat MI. Eshan Malinga also accounted for two wickets.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match

Rohit Sharma hit his 100th six in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium during the match against the SunRisers Hyderabad. Here are some other stats emerging from the IPL 2025 clash between SRH and MI:

Will Jacks became the first spin-bowling all-rounder after Krunal Pandya to take two wickets and score 30 runs for Mumbai Indians in an IPL match. Pandya achieved the feat back in 2016 against Delhi. This was the first time Travis Head ended with a strike rate below 100 in a T20 match where he scored more than 25 runs.

