Mohammed Azharuddeen breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 12-year-old T20 record

Mohammed Azharuddeen destroyed the Mumbai bowling attack in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday (January 13). He scored 137* off just 54 deliveries to power Kerala to an 8-wicket victory. During his knock, Mohammed shattered Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya's 12-year-old T20 record for the fastest ton at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sanath Jayasuriya slammed a 45-ball ton for the Mumbai Indians against the Chennai Super Kings at this iconic venue during the inaugural IPL season. This record stood for almost 13 years before Mohammed Azharuddeen broke it on Wednesday in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Incidentally, even Sanath Jayasuriya recorded his ton in the second innings of the match against CSK. The legendary all-rounder opened the innings for the Mumbai Indians and hit an unbeaten 48-ball 114* to guide the home team to a 9-wicket win. Another coincidence between Jayasuriya and Mohammed Azharuddeen's knock is both batsmen struck nine fours and 11 sixes each in their respective innings.

Mohammed Azharuddeen's century jointly stands at the number one position on the list of the fastest T20 hundreds in Mumbai. Yusuf Pathan had also scored a 37-ball century for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010 against MI at the Brabourne Stadium.

2 wins on the bounce for Kerala! 👏



Mohammed Azharuddeen's breathtaking 1⃣3⃣7⃣* powers Kerala to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai. 👍 #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/V6H1Yp60Vs pic.twitter.com/KH5YyGOK5u — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Can Mohammed Azharuddeen earn his maiden IPL contract this year?

Multiple IPL franchises need an Indian opener

Mohammed Azharuddeen showcased his enormous talent at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday night. This innings could help him secure his maiden IPL deal in the upcoming auction.

The Chennai Super Kings need an opening batsman after Shane Watson's retirement, while even the Royal Challengers Bangalore require an opener as Parthiv Patel has quit cricket.

It will be interesting to see if Mohammed Azharuddeen gets a bid in the IPL Auction 2021. The mini-auction will reportedly take place around February 11.