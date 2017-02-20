Mohammed Siraj: All you need to know about SRH's latest fast bowler

After a fierce bidding war with RCB, the defending champions picked up the 22-year old for INR 2.6 crores.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 17:25 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad have focused on their bowling attack ahead of the 2017 IPL season

As with every year, we have had some interesting and inspiring stories from the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction. Even as the focus has been on the high-profile international stars, plenty of emerging Indian players have gone for big bucks as well.

Despite not a lot of domestic experience behind him, seamer Mohammed Siraj was signed up for a massive INR 2.6 Crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Having set his base price around INR 20 Lakhs, the 22-year old saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) setting off a bidding war. However, the defending champions eventually managed to close the deal at 13 times his base price.

Here is everything you need to know about this promising fast bowler from Hyderabad.

#5 Began his career as a batsman

Not many would know that Siraj did not concentrate on becoming a fast bowler. Initially starting out as a batsman who could bowl a bit, the right-hander played predominantly with the tennis ball in his formative years.

It was Siraj’s friends who insisted on his participation in a league tournament in order to turn into a professional cricketer. For Charminar Cricket Club, he utilised those skills he had picked up from playing tennis ball cricket to add immense value to the team.