IPL 2021: MS Dhoni and the question of his batting position

Former India captain MS Dhoni addressed the elephant in the room with regards to his performance following Chennai Super Kings' victory over Rajasthan Royals. He admitted that the first six balls he played on Monday could've cost his team on some other day.

CSK were 125/5 after 13.5 overs when MS Dhoni walked in to take the strike. He struggled and scored only 1 run off the first 6 balls he faced. While he recovered to eventually get some runs, he failed to stay till the end and contribute as a finisher.

Luckily for CSK, some handy contributions from the tail-enders took them to a total of 188 from their 20 overs. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali joined forces to wreak havoc on the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up in the second innings and helped Chennai register a massive win.

Though CSK achieved victory comfortably, Dhoni's batting was again under scrutiny.

The question of MS Dhoni's batting position

MS Dhoni has gradually dropped lower down the batting order for CSK

There is no doubt that MS Dhoni remains a force on the field and behind the wickets but his batting returns have diminished massively of late.

In the previous edition of the IPL, the Chennai skipper scored only 200 runs at a strike-rate of 116.27. It was also the first season in which he missed out on a half-century. CSK were also missing out on the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, which ultimately showed in their results as they failed to make the play-offs.

This season, however, CSK have gotten off to a good start courtesy of a more balanced line-up which relies on a number of all-round options. This has helped the team settle into a positive rhythm in IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni's batting, however, remains a major concern for the side. His under-par performance wasn't restricted to the game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Dhoni had come out to bat at number 7 against Delhi Capitals in the first match for CSK in IPL 2021 where he got out for a second-ball duck.

MS Dhoni's batting hasn't been what it used to be| Source: BCCI/PTI

The general consensus is that Dhoni will take some time to get settled. If he goes for his shots too early, the result is expected to be similar to that against the Delhi Capitals the other day. Several experts have opined on this issue. Some have suggested that the CSK skipper can take it easy with the bat and instead focus on his captaincy.

However, the solution to this problem is not easy to come up with. The question has primarily given rise to two schools of thought.

The first highlights the need for MS Dhoni to move up the order. The other prefers him to keep batting lower down the order.

MS Dhoni has performed brilliantly higher up the order in the past| Source: PTI

With regards to the former argument, Dhoni's numbers back the case. He has batted at number 4 and number 5 the most times in his IPL career for CSK. He has scored 1538 runs at no. 4 at an average of 36.62 and 1928 runs at no. 5 at an average of 47.02.

However, MS Dhoni's recent strike-rate has been a major obstacle to this option. In addition, CSK presently have the likes of Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu filling in the higher middle-order. At Dhoni's current level, it might be counter-productive for the team for him to replace any of those guys higher up the order.

Sam Curran, the allrounder, has served CSK well this season| Source: Twitter/IPL

On the other hand, there are challenges to the latter position as well. Ravindra Jadeja has already cemented his position at number 6. Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran have shown their skill with the bat and won't mind batting in the death overs for CSK. Thus, MS Dhoni's number 7 role also appears threatened.

Currently, it might be best to keep MS Dhoni in a flexible place in the lower middle-order. He can bat at number 7 under normal circumstances. In matches where CSK suffer from a collapse or are batting on a slower wicket, he can be promoted up the order to play anchor. In situations where quicker runs are needed, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo can be pushed up the order over MS Dhoni.

The manner in which the team deals with the dilemma can make or break the tournament for Chennai.