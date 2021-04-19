RR vs CSK in the IPL: A battle of two teams with contrasting philosophies

Any IPL encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Rajasthan Royals (RR) brings to mind the final of the inaugural IPL in 2008. It was a close game won by Rajasthan Royals who were thus crowned the champions of the very first IPL.

A lot has changed since then.

CSK have become one of the most popular franchises in the history of the IPL. They are still led by MS Dhoni, who captained them in the first edition of the tournament. Dhoni recently completed his 200th IPL game and has won 3 championships for CSK.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have faced a lot of challenges over the years in terms of leadership and management. They have made several changes but are yet to repeat the success of their first IPL season.

Both teams stand at two points apiece and would love to win their upcoming encounter. It will be an interesting match, to say the least, because of the contrasting attitudes with which the two sides have approached the IPL.

RR vs CSK in the IPL: A battle between two differing approaches

Rajasthan Royals in the IPL: Banking on their International stars

Ben Stokes is a huge loss for the RR in the IPL

Rajasthan Royals have over the last few years invested in creating a strong international contingent. They have consistently bought the likes of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone. In the IPL 2021 auction, they purchased the South African allrounder Chris Morris for a record sum.

While they do have a talented Indian contingent in the likes of Sanju Samson, Jaydev Unadkat, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia; none of them are regulars in the Indian line-up.

Compare this to Delhi Capitals, who have Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav in their ranks.

Given the way they have chosen to build their side, the Rajasthan Royals management must've had a tough time of late. Jofra Archer is undergoing rehabilitation after a surgery and Ben Stokes was ruled out injured from the tournament after the very first game.

This leaves them in a bit of bother before their encounter against CSK, however, they can take heart from their win against Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings in the IPL: The team which banks on its allrounders

Sam Curran is one of the most valuable assets of CSK

While Chennai Super Kings have often been described as a team of 'older' players, sometimes jokingly referred to as the Dad's army, their real strength lies in their allrounders.

MS Dhoni is their captain, in addition to keeping wickets and contributing in the batting department. Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur can contribute in all aspects of the game.

Ready for the Battle Royale!



They weren't at their best against a strong Delhi Capitals team in their first encounter of the tournament, but came back well against Punjab Kings. They will look to continue with this strategy and perhaps make better use of the all-round capabilities of their players.

The Matchup

Moeen Ali bats at no. 3 (36 off 24, 46 off 31 in his two games so far) and is the fifth change bowling option for CSK.

Sam Curran opens the bowling with Deepak Chahar (He contributed with 1 for 12 in the second match against Punjab Kings) and from the evidence we've had so far, he'd probably be used as a floater in the batting department. (He batted at no. 6 in their chase against Punjab Kings)

Shardul Thakur can also be useful down the order

CSK will look to make better use of the all-round capabilities of Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo in the upcoming matches of the league.

Rajasthan Royal's game would be to counter this as well as come to terms with their own situation.

Given that David Miller has done well in the middle (62 off 43), RR can continue with Buttler at the top. Chris Morris displayed his big-hitting skills against Delhi Capitals (36 off 18) and can be pushed slightly up the order if the need arises.

Among the Indian players, while the likes of Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat and Sanju Samson have impressed, RR would do well to relook at the roles of Shivam Dube and Manan Vohra.