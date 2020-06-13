MS Dhoni is the most humble superstar, says Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo spoke highly of former India and current CSK captain MS Dhoni.

The West Indies all-rounder said that MS Dhoni was easy to approach and interact with.

West Indies and CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has said that his IPL captain MS Dhoni is the most humble superstar he has ever met. Bravo described MS Dhoni as an approachable player who doesn't shy away from interactions.

During an Instagram chat with Zimbabwean cricket commentator and former cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Bravo spoke highly of MS Dhoni as well as Stephen Fleming, both of whom backed the all-rounder to achieve success with the team.

"I think a lot of credit for CSK's success has to be given to Dhoni and Fleming, obviously the owners, they trust both Fleming and Dhoni, so there is no outside interference when it comes to decision making, both are very big students of the game, players love MS and it's an environment and franchise that allows you to be you."

Bravo mentioned about several commendable qualities of MS Dhoni as captain and how he, despite being one of the biggest cricketing superstars in the world, was down to earth. In this regard, Bravo praised the CSK fans for their loyalty towards the franchise and its players.

"MS Dhoni is the biggest superstar in cricket and in our team. He was one of the easiest people to interact with, outside of the cricket field, he is like playing video games, his door is open at all times, whenever you talk about the biggest superstar and then you think a person like Dhoni is the most humble of them all. CSK is a special team and we have the most loyal fans."

MS Dhoni and CSK showed faith in my ability: Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has been the go-to bowler for MS Dhoni in the death overs.

In a recent Instagram Live chat with Rupha Ramani on CSK's official Instagram handle, Bravo mentioned about the backing and freedom he receives in CSK tbat is unlike any other franchise in IPL.

Bravo not only credited MS Dhoni but also talked about CSK coach Stephen Fleming in this regard.

"I am trusted by the captain MS a lot and the coach Stephen Fleming. They allow me to be myself."

He said how he was given the assurance of not being dropped from the playing XI despite a couple of poor performances. That backing and faith in his abilities helped him achieve what he has for the franchise to date, Bravo explained.

"Sometimes, I bowl in the death overs and go for a lot of runs. Different teams, different captains, even in the commentary they said 'it's time to move on from Bravo, get someone else to bowl at the death... CSK always show faith in my ability to bowl at the death. It paid off. I can say, more often than not, you can deliver. Coming up against top players, things won't always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent."