MS Dhoni could lead Chennai Super Kings even in IPL 2022: CSK CEO

MS Dhoni could play for Chennai Super Kings till the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

The CSK skipper has not stepped on the cricket field ever since India's heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

Many fans are, therefore, looking forward to his comeback in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates.

Viswanathan believes that MS Dhoni will come good for Chennai-based franchise and will keep on delivering consistent performances for the team.

Being CSK's talisman, MS Dhoni's form will go a long way in determining the fate of the team.

Speaking to India Today, Viswanathan said:

“We don’t worry about him at all. Yes, We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year: 2022.”

MS Dhoni will take care of himself and the team: Viswanathan

When a cricketer is out of the game for as long as MS Dhoni has been, questions regarding the fitness of the player is bound to pop up in the minds of fans.

However, Viswanathan is not at all worried about MS Dhoni's fitness as the CSK skipper has already begun practising in the indoor nets in Jharkhand. He said:

“I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don’t have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don’t worry about him at all. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team.”

Indian players from the CSK squad like Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu will join MS Dhoni in a training camp in Chennai which is scheduled to take place from August 15 to August 20.