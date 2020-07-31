MS Dhoni has lost a bit of fitness and is past his best: Roger Binny

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny recently gave his opinion on MS Dhoni's future with the Indian cricket team. The 1983 World Cup winner stated that the former Indian captain might be past his prime, since he doesn't quite have the same match-winning impact on the field anymore.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Binny opined that MS Dhoni's best days are behind him, and that it's time for him to make way for the next generation.

"Seeing him the last couple of seasons, he (MS Dhoni) is past the best cricket of his and what he's capable of doing - turning around matches from losing positions, with sheer intelligence and power. And the way he motivated his players too," said Binny.

"He's lost a bit of fitness and there are younger players coming through the system. He's past his best really, and he would be the right judge for that," he added.

MS Dhoni was very easy to work with: Roger Binny

MS Dhoni turned 39 years old recently and might just be past his prime

Binny was also asked about his time as part of the national selection committee and how it was to work with MS Dhoni, who was the captain at the time. The former all-rounder said that the wicket-keeper was very easy to work with because he had great respect for the men in charge.

"One thing we admired MS Dhoni for was that he had great respect for past cricketers. He was a very down-to-earth person and had a lot of respect and time for cricketers. He'd come and discuss with you and tell you what he wanted," Binny stated.

"He was the man on the field and we had to give him what he wanted but he wouldn't demand it. He'd speak with the Chairman and the selectors and we didn't have any arguments or fights. It was excellent to work with him," he added.

A dynamic all-rounder who was electric in the field, Roger Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs, and was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad. The 65-year-old was appointed as a member of the BCCI selection panel in 2012 as well.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, last featured for India in the 2019 World Cup. Although his international future is under immense scrutiny, the Chennai Super Kings skipper is expected to play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.