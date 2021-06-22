MS Dhoni pictured enjoying holiday with daughter Ziva in Shimla

MS Dhoni is currently holidaying with his family in Shimla. Many pictures from their trip have gone viral on social media over the last two days. Now, one more photo of Dhoni with his daughter Ziva has appeared on Instagram.

A carousel of photos was uploaded by Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni on Ziva's Instagram account today. While the carousel majorly features photos of Ziva enjoying her time in Shimla, the second photo in it has Chennai Super Kings captain in it MS Dhoni, as well.

The carousel post has a red heart emoji in the caption, and it has received over 160,000 likes inside three hours on Instagram.

MS Dhoni's new look can be seen in the photo. While Dhoni has played most matches of his career with a clean-shaven look, he has kept a beard and a big mustache right now. It will be interesting to see if he keeps the same look when playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Can MS Dhoni lead the Chennai Super Kings to their first IPL title win outside India?

Chennai Super Kings have never won an IPL trophy outside India

Though the Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful outfits in IPL history, the MS Dhoni-led outfit has never been able to win an IPL title outside India. They got knocked out in the semifinals of IPL 2009 in South Africa, while in IPL 2020, they failed to qualify for the playoffs in the UAE.

The IPL will return to the Gulf country for the second phase of the 2021 season. MS Dhoni's team is currently in the second position on the IPL 2021 points table, with ten points from seven games. It will be interesting to see if CSK can win their first title outside India this year.

