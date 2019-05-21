×
MS Dhoni reveals his post-retirement plans

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
News
70   //    21 May 2019, 12:57 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

What's the story?

After having enthralled the cricketing fraternity with the bat for close to a decade-and-a-half, MS Dhoni has revealed his post-retirement plans. He shared via a video message that he is keen on becoming an artist.

In case you didn't know...

At 37, Dhoni's days in international cricket are numbered. Once he hangs up his boots, the whole world would surely miss the magic weaved by this iconic cricketer. The innumerable last over finishes by him would become a distant memory, the helicopter-shot shall no longer take off, and above all, his unique style of batting cannot be replicated by anyone.

The heart of the matter

Dhoni wanted to stay connected with his fans and shared his post-retirement plans, which he mentioned through a video message. He said,

"Right from when I was a kid, I always wanted to become an artist. So, I have decided that I have played a lot of cricket and it is time for me to take up what I really wanted to become.
"So, there are a few paintings that I have made for myself and I think I am ready for it. I want it to be my career."

He also added that he has started to prepare for an art exhibition and urged the art community to offer valuable advice to him. He showed three paintings in the video. The first one is a beautiful landscape, the second one is an airplane that would arrive in the future and the third one is a self-portrait where he is batting in the Chennai Super Kings jersey.

The video can be seen below:

What's next?

The Indian team would be soon heading to England for the World Cup. Dhoni needs to make vital contributions in order to help India clinch the coveted trophy. The fans would be hoping that he leaves the cricket field on a high.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni T20 ODI Cricket Leisure Reading
What will MS Dhoni be best remembered for?
Can anyone ever replace MS Dhoni?
Occasions when MS Dhoni proved that he is the true gentleman of Cricket 
5 instances which prove that MS Dhoni is a genius
3 challenges MS Dhoni faces on the road to World Cup 2019
5 brilliant MS Dhoni moments in limited overs cricket that don't fade away
The last mile for the enigma named MS Dhoni
If Indian cricketers were cast in the Avengers
7 leadership skills one can learn from Mahendra Singh Dhoni
How a weak middle-order could affect India's World Cup chances
