MS Dhoni's absence similar to Roger Federer missing major events, says Lakshmipathy Balaji

Balaji has compared MS Dhoni's absence to that of tennis ace Federer and golfer Tiger Woods, who take occasional breaks.

Balaji joined the likes of former CSK player Michael Hussey and South African Faf du Plessis in backing Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's sabbatical for almost a year hasn't left the former Indian captain rusty, according to CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

Dhoni was present at CSK's pre-IPL preparatory camp in the first half of March, and after observing him from close quarters, Balaji has claimed that Dhoni hasn't gone off the boil in the past 10 months.

During a chat with TOI, Balaji compared MS Dhoni's absence to that of tennis ace Roger Federer and golf superstar Tiger Woods, who take occasional breaks from certain contests to target a specific tournament.

“We shouldn’t be talking about Dhoni’s six-month break. It is no big deal. If you see Tiger Woods or Roger Federer, they miss major tournaments and then come back. The break doesn’t mean that they go off the boil. The skill level doesn’t change. It is the same with Dhoni.”

MS Dhoni (left) and Michael Hussey (right)

Balaji echoes Michael Hussey and Faf du Plessis in backing MS Dhoni

In recent Live online sessions on Instagram, Dhoni's former CSK teammate Michael Hussey and South African Faf du Plessis termed him the best finisher in the game.

Balaji took the same path of backing Dhoni, and said that the wicket-keeper didn't look in any sort of discomfort while facing bowlers at the camp. He credited that skill-set to Dhoni's mental mastery over the game, which according to the pacer is far higher than other players in the game.

"When it comes to proven performers, you need not think about their skill level. He might not be the same as he was when he was 25 or 26, but he is much better-equipped with the mental side of the game. From what I saw during the CSK training, it never looked like Dhoni was away from the game for any length of time. He didn’t look rusty even on the first day of training. That is his greatness.”

Dhoni joined CSK's pre-tournament preparatory camp at Chepauk in early March, making a return to the cricket field for professional training after a gap of almost a year.

He last played for India at the ICC CWC 2019, where India were ousted by a strong New Zealand side at the semi-final stage of the tournament.

MS Dhoni has several match-winning knocks for CSK under his belt; Faf du Plessis (right)