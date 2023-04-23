MS Dhoni's top 3 knocks in the IPL against KKR

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2023 clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23. CSK are currently third in the points table, having won four of their six matches so far. KKR, on the other hand, are languishing in eighth and have won only two of their other six matches.

MS Dhoni has an impressive track record against the Knight Riders in IPL cricket. In 25 innings, the CSK skipper has scored 551 runs at a healthy average of 42.38 and a strike rate of 132.45, including two half-centuries.

The last time KKR and CSK met in an IPL game, Dhoni scored an impressive half-century from 38 balls at the Wankhede Stadium. Here is a look at the former Indian captain's top three knocks against KKR in the IPL.

#1 66* from 33 balls, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2010:

MS Dhoni's best knock against KKR came in their own den in the 2010 edition of the cash-rich league. Batting first, CSK were in a spot of bother as they lost the experienced trio of Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, and Suresh Raina for just 55 runs in 9.1 overs.

Dhoni joined Subramaniam Badrinath at the crease and was aggressive from the word go. The two added 109 runs in 65 balls and helped the Super Kings post a total of 164 runs in their 20 overs.

The CSK skipper scored 66 from 33 balls that included three maximums and six boundaries. The experienced bowling lineup of KKR, comprising Shane Bond, Ishant Sharma, Murali Kartik, Angelo Mathews, and Laxmi Shukla, were unable to dislodge Dhoni during his fluent knock.

Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning innings.

#2 43* from 27 balls, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2008

MS Dhoni was at his aggressive best when KKR and CSK locked horns for the very first time in IPL cricket in 2008 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Batting first on a tricky surface, KKR struggled to get going and could only manage 147 runs from 20 overs.

CSK got off to a flyer with Parthiv Patel and Matthew Hayden, adding 66 runs for the first wicket in just 50 balls. Dhoni then promoted himself to number three and had a fruitful partnership with the well-set Hayden. The duo added 86 runs from just 52 balls and guided CSK to a comfortable win.

The CSK skipper, who was in his batting prime in 2008, scored at a strike rate of 159.25 and smashed three boundaries and two maximums in his knock of 43 from 27 balls. CSK chased the target with three overs to spare. Hayden was unbeaten on 70 during the run chase.

#3 50* from 38 balls, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2022:

That was brilliant inning from Dhoni. Not easy not playing thru out the year and produce the inning like this!

MS Dhoni set the opening match of IPL 2022 on fire by scoring his first half-century in nearly three years. Post-retirement, Dhoni did not play much competitive cricket and was only playing in the IPL.

However, his sublime unbeaten half-century against KKR brought back fond memories of Dhoni in his prime.

The former Indian skipper came in to bat at number seven during the innings when CSK were reeling at 61 for the loss of five wickets from 10.5 overs. He started cautiously and thereafter added 66 runs with then-skipper Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni contributed 50 of the said 66 runs and smashed seven boundaries and a maximum during his knock.

Riding on his half-century, CSK managed to score 131 runs in their 20 overs. KKR chased the said target with ease, but MS Dhoni's knock on the night was special and set the stage for IPL 2022.

