MS Dhoni's unwanted and unending post-credit act testing thresholds of fatal fandom

A wave of rumors pertaining to MS Dhoni dominated the build-up to the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) home encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. One which surrounded his potential return to captaincy, and the other regarding his retirement. Although no such announcement was made after the 25-run loss, the general feeling was not relief, a bad sign as they come.

Dhoni's recent performances, coupled with CSK's struggles have led to the impression of it being the 'Beginning of the end', but if history has taught us anything, it could just as easily not be.

It is always a sad sight to witness a hero on its last legs, and the journey to retirement is often quick and painless, but in MS Dhoni's case, it has been anything but that. What began as a strapped knee, has now turned to a situation where he is hardly able to time the ball when it matters, and turning down the patented twos.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, who already has to put out multiple fires behind the mic, is also forced to tackle the relentless 'Dhoni' question almost day in day out. The fans have to find new ways to defend their idol. In a world driven by emotion, nostalgia always triumphs logic. But even nostalgia saturates over time.

A journey from One More Year! to One More Year? to Another year?!

IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi - Murmurs of Dhoni potentially calling it a time in the IPL. CSK endure their worst ever season in IPL history. Despite already having bowed out of international cricket, Dhoni pledges to stay on with the historic 'Definitely Not'

IPL 2021, Dubai: Dhoni leads CSK to their fourth title in a challenging season of two halves. Potentially ending on a high? No. CSK retain him for INR 12 crore.

IPL 2022, Mumbai: Dhoni steps down from captaincy, takes over from Jadeja midway through the season. CSK finish ninth. Unfinished business, and playing in front of Chepauk again encourages him to stay on.

IPL 2023, Ahmedabad: Dhoni barely scores 100 runs in the season, but CSK win a record-equalling fifth title. Dhoni promises another season for the 'fans' with 'Still I've not left'. Undergoes knee surgery.

IPL 2024, Bengaluru: Dhoni quits captaincy again. He stays on to 'guide' Gaikwad in his new role. CSK narrowly miss out on playoffs after heartwrenching defeat in final league stage game. Unfinished business loads again.

IPL 2025, Chennai: CSK retain Dhoni as an 'uncapped player' ahead of mega auction He bats at No.9 against RCB, scores 26-ball 30 in crucial run chase against DC at Chepauk.

This is where we are at. Dhoni is hobbling, and so is CSK. The Yellow Army, with consecutive home defeats are sinking to rock bottom. It is absolutely unfair to pin the blame on Dhoni, though. To a degree, he's still playing his part decently, but it has been too exposed with others around him failing.

Dhoni is not responsible for the poor powerplays with both bat and ball, he is not accountable for the outdated middle order or the dropped catches. But his presence and influence, in a time where IPL has moved into a new direction, are proving to be counter-productive.

Dhoni has held several roles with CSK over the years. Captain, Wicket-keeper, Middle-Order Batter, Finisher, Ambassador. But his newfound role of Net Run-Rate specialist might be the most mundane of the lot. In this role, Dhoni ticks boxes of flashy strokes for the cameras, convincing fans that their ticket prices were worth it, but sans impact.

The rest of the team are equally culpable, but the fact of the matter is that CSK had to plan better, and the only way the team can move forward is if they let go of the past. Their biggest inspiration at one time is their biggest baggage at the moment.

Perhaps the issue would not have been of such prominence had CSK batters played their role to perfection, leaving Dhoni to come in as the cherry on the cake. But that's the thing, at the highest level, you have to be prepared for all kinds of challenges. You cannot pick and choose your battles.

Is it worth playing if you are not able to offer a 100 percent for your team? "For the fans" might be the first and only defence, but does even that hold relevance anymore?

A legacy tarnished at the cost of money, passion, or ego?

Social media is never an accurate platform to judge legacy, but it is a pretty good indicator nonetheless. 'Dhobi', and some other expletives that are unfair and unmentionable here, have dominated the feed for a while now.

It would take a lot of time to convince someone unversed that this is a World Cup-winning captain, and an absolute legend of the game who is being debased. The fan-worship mindset in the country has ensured that the case is the same for all major cricketers, but things have almost hit a point of no return for the veteran wicket-keeper.

For someone who has won five IPL titles, it is hard to decipher a chief motivation. Passion would have been a plausible reason, if he were even remotely close to his productive self, instead of being trudged along. Maybe a sixth IPL title to go over Mumbai Indians (MI)? Perhaps another attempt at a fairytale ending after a bitter end to the 2024 season?

That begs the question - Who's unwilling to let go? CSK or Dhoni?

If it is the other way round, Dhoni is tagging along for CSK's case, just so the spotlight remains, the impressions are still there, and the sponsors are happy? It is just as wrong, if not more.

Are the franchise and the league milking the most out of Dhoni? Trying to squeeze out every last penny possible? Do CSK dread a future without Dhoni? Do they expect their fans to turn their backs or their revenues to plummet once Dhoni departs?

Fans are a breed that are often left in the dark, and all they can do is speculate and formulate theories.

Ahead of the clash against DC, a betting site released odds as to whether MS Dhoni will even come out to bat or not, in a subtle dig at his appearance at No.9 against RCB. That is how far the mocking has got, and it could get much, much worse.

Very few athletes have the perfect ending. Dhoni should know that more than anyone. His international career ended in heartbreak. For someone who is known not to overstay his welcome, the legend has ironically missed his exit, and is now wandering until he can find the next 'ideal' escape route.

Decibels fade away instantly, but sense always prevails

CSK's claim to fame this season has not been runs, wickets, or points, but the decibel level their fans have accumulated by screaming their throats out for Dhoni. It's a shame that they could not use their collective ability to voice their criticism instead.

The very same 'knowledgeable' crowd (a different generation perhaps) that applauded opposition teams for playing good cricket, are now hopped up on endorphins upon the fall of a wicket of their own team. CSK have seen several lows in their time in the IPL - their suspension, multiple final losses, huge defeats, but those pale in comparison to the Chepauk's ongoing 'Laughing gas at a funeral' act.

A popular proverb goes, "When in Rome, do as the Romans do", but CSK did not. They remained stubborn and refused to evolve with the times, an act that threatens to set them back a couple of seasons at least.

Broadcasters have been minting money at CSK's expense. They would seriously consider bringing Dhoni in a wheelchair, like he had lightly joked, even if he gets Wheelchair Before Wicket the very first ball, just to keep the advertisers on and the viewership up.

Not so long ago, Dhoni had the whole world by his side, but over the course of the season, he might just learn that their tolerance is finite. Commentators and pundits have begun to turn their backs, and while the Chepauk faithful might never, they would be lying to themselves if they did not consider it.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who until very recently proclaimed that Dhoni can play until he is 50, remarked that "Le bhaiya, ye toh phush pataka nikla" after he missed a free hit during the laborious knock against DC.

“His match-winning memories are there in our minds. We still remember Dhoni of old times. We don’t want to see Dhoni in the current state where he is showing no intent to win matches. Win or defeat can happen to anyone, but you need to show some fight. This is what Delhi Capitals did in the match against CSK. I fear for MS Dhoni’s legacy. It could diminish. Truth is always bitter, but you can’t run away from it,” the former player said on air.

"Forgive me if I'm being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL; it was his best time. With all the respect he has earned over the years, fans have not been able to see him in the last two years, and he is getting lost. Look at how the Chennai fans are reacting, coming out on the roads and giving those interviews. I feel they should take a strong call and make him understand that it's not working and that he should leave" Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. But, if you live even longer, you make an absolute mockery out of yourself.

