MS Dhoni and several other CSK players arrive in Chennai for pre-season camp

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma arrived in Chennai on Friday ahead of the team's five-day pre-season training camp, which is scheduled to begin on August 15th at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier this week, the franchise acquired permission from the Tamil Nadu government to organise the camp in a bio-secure bubble.

Ravindra Jadeja will not be part of the camp, which will feature most of CSK's Indian contingent. The all-rounder has opted out of the camp citing personal reasons and is expected to reach Chennai before the team’s departure to the UAE on August 21th.

CSK, were runners-up in 2019, are expected to start the 13th edition of the tournament on September 19th against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The final, meanwhile, will be played on November 10th.

The IPL had to be moved out of India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and will be held in three cities in the UAE, namely Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

MS Dhoni will be eyeing a fourth IPL title in 2020

MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles and two Champions League titles

CSK have lifted the IPL title thrice - in 2010, 2011 and 2018 - and have the best win percentage among all teams in the tournament. They have also made the most appearances (nine) in IPL playoffs and have made it to the summit clash on seven occasions.

MS Dhoni has also led them to two Champions League T20 triumphs (in 2010 and 2014).

In 190 IPL games, MS Dhoni has scored 4432 runs at a strike rate almost 138. Thus, fans are excited to see the legendary wicket-keeper in action, considering his remarkable record in the IPL and the fact that he hasn't played competitive cricket since July 2019.