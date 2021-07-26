MS Dhoni spotted shooting for an ad film in India's retro jersey

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is among the most followed cricketers in the world. Despite retiring from international cricket, the World Cup winner continues to enjoy a massive fan following.

Dhoni was recently spotted in India's retro kit along with a couple of other individuals. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, had donned the blue jersey for an advertising shoot.

MS Dhoni was also spotted yesterday taking part in the All-Stars football practice match alongside former teammate Shreyas Iyer and Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. The 40-year-old looked extremely fit as he chased and dribbled with ease. Dhoni was also spotted hugging Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh before sharing a laugh.

🎥| Ranveer Singh greeting MS Dhoni , Arrmaan Ralhan , Dino Morea and @KaranVeerMehra at the football practice in Bandra ⚽️❤️



Full video : https://t.co/Z2hB5s7DM7 pic.twitter.com/k63MAATUId — Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) July 25, 2021

MS Dhoni to play for CSK in the next couple of seasons: CEO

MS Dhoni, who only features in the IPL now, last turned up for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 earlier this year. Led by Dhoni, the three-time IPL champions made a superlative comeback this year after last year's debacle.

They were in second spot behind Delhi Capitals before the tournament was brought to a halt on May 4 due to the COVID crisis. MS Dhoni & Co will look to continue the rhythm when they resume their campaign in the UAE on September 19 against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath has confirmed that this is not the last year for MS Dhoni in the CSK jersey as a player. Speaking to the Indian Express, he said:

See, I don’t think it is going to be his final year," Viswanath said in a conversation with Indian Express. "This is my personal view and I don’t think we are looking at anybody now," he added.

Edited by S Chowdhury