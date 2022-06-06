MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma - Who is the better IPL captain?

Irrespective of what transpired during IPL 2022, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni remain the two most successful captains in the history of the T20 league.

While Rohit has led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL title triumphs, under Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won four trophies. The extent of their domination in the competition can be gauged from the fact that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the only other franchise to have won the IPL more than once.

In fact, between 2017 and 2021, MI and CSK were the only teams to win the IPL. Mumbai won the T20 league in 2017, 2019 and 2020 while Chennai emerged triumphant in 2018 and 2021.

Rohit and 'MSD' have played stellar roles in their respective franchise’s success, leading the teams admirably.

MSD vs Hitman - Comparing the leaders

While CSK and MI finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in IPL 2022, we look back at better times when Dhoni and Rohit led their teams to glory.

Overall record as captain

Dhoni has led 210 times in the IPL (apart from CSK, he also led Pune in a few games). Out of these, he has won 123 matches and lost 86, with one game producing no result. He has a win percentage of 58.85 as captain in the IPL.

Rohit, on the other hand, has only captained Mumbai in the IPL. He has led the franchise in 143 matches, winning 79 and losing 60, while four games ended in a tie. The 35-year-old has a win percentage of 56.64.

There is basically nothing to choose between the two leaders in terms of their overall record as captain.

Performances in winning causes

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma during IPL 2022. Pic: IPLT20.COM

When CSK won the IPL for the first time in 2010, Dhoni contributed 287 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 136.66 - decent numbers for someone batting in the second half of the innings. The keeper-batter contributed a handy 22 off 15 in the final against MI.

He was in brilliant form as Chennai defended their title in 2011, clubbing 392 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.70. Dhoni came up with another important cameo in the final, scoring 22 off 13 as CSK thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 58 runs.

Dhoni’s performance with the willow in IPL 2018 was outstanding. CSK were returning from a two-year suspension and were under pressure to prove a point. The captain led the way by hammering 455 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 150.66. He didn’t have to do much with the bat in the final as Shane Watson’s brutal hundred sunk the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After a horror 2020 season, Chennai hit back hard by clinching IPL 2021 in the UAE. Dhoni had a poor season with the bat, scoring 114 runs at a strike rate of 106.54. However, his leadership remained inspirational and it was his unbeaten 18 off six deliveries in Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) that lifted his team into the final. Following a horrendous IPL 2022 campaign, 'MSD' will be keen to sign off on a high next year.

Shifting focus to Rohit, under him, MI captured the IPL crown in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The 35-year-old led from the front when Mumbai won their maiden title. During the 2013 edition, he smashed 538 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 131.54. He was dismissed for just two in the final, but did enough to inspire the team to a 23-run victory in the final.

In 2015, he contributed 482 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 144.74. The star batter was also adjudged the Man of the Match in the final for a brilliant 26-ball 50 against CSK. IPL 2017 was not as prolific for Rohit - 333 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 121.97. He managed only 24 off 22 in the final against Pune. However, he marshaled his troops brilliantly under pressure as they won the pulsating summit clash by 1 run.

Rohit’s calm and composed captaincy came to the fore again when MI won the IPL for the fourth time in 2019. He did well with the bat, scoring over 400 runs in 15 games. But it was his leadership that stood out.

The final against CSK seemed to be slipping away. The MI skipper, though, trusted Lasith Malinga to bowl the last over even though he had proved to be extremely expensive on the day. The risky move proved to be a masterstroke. Chennai needed only nine to win off the last over with five wickets in hand. The Lankan legend got his yorkers spot on and bowled MI to another one-run win in the final!

Rohit missed a few league matches due to a hamstring injury during the 2020 edition. However, he returned for the playoffs and was the top-scorer in the final with 68 off 51 as Mumbai chased down a target of 157 against Delhi.

Dhoni vs Rohit: Their IPL legacy as leaders

MSD and Hitman share a laugh. Pic: IPLT20.COM

When it comes to stats, there is really nothing that separates the two giants. Rohit has won one trophy more than Dhoni but apart from that it’s mostly even. Both leaders have been responsible for grooming talented youngsters. From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Mukesh Choudhary, a number of upcoming cricketers have blossomed under Dhoni. Similarly, Rohit-led MI has seen the growth of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah among others.

'Hitman' has the edge over 'MSD' in one-on-one contests between the two top IPL teams. Mumbai have a 21-15 lead over Chennai in the head-to-head battle. Rohit also led MI to victory over CSK in three IPL finals, even winning Player of the Match in the 2015 summit clash. He thus deserves the mantle of the best IPL captain, pipping Dhoni by only the slightest of margins.

