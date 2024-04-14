MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma - who has won more MI-CSK matches as captain?

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have been the icons of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. Although the two players are no longer the captains of their respective franchises, they continue to receive the highest support from fans.

For the first time in IPL history, Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad will walk out as the two captains for a Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings game later tonight (April 14) at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will be in the game but only as players. IPL 2023 marked the last time these two titans clashed off against each other as captains.

Sharma and Dhoni led MI and CSK in almost every battle against each other since 2013. Before a new era begins in the Mumbai vs Chennai rivalry, here's a look at which icon captain achieved more success in the matches against each other.

How many matches did Rohit Sharma win as Mumbai Indians captain against Chennai Super Kings in IPL?

Rohit Sharma has captained Mumbai Indians in 22 matches against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. His first match as MI skipper against CSK came back on May 5, 2013 at the Wankhede Stadium. In that game, MI bowled CSK out for just 79 runs while defending 140.

Expand Tweet

CSK later avenged that loss by defeating MI in Qualifier 1, but Mumbai won the all-important final in IPL 2013. Rohit Sharma's team's head-to-head record against CSK remained neck-to-neck until 2018. In 2019, MI defeated CSK four times in the same tournament under Rohit's leadership.

While MI gained a big lead in 2019, CSK bounced back later and had a 10-12 win-loss record by the end of the 2023 season against Rohit's squad. Rohit won 12 out of 22 matches as MI captain against CSK.

Rohit Sharma's captaincy record in MI vs CSK: Matches played - 22, Won - 12, Lost - 10.

How many matches did MS Dhoni win as CSK captain against MI in IPL?

MS Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians for the first time on April 23, 2008 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK won that high-scoring encounter by six runs.

In total, Dhoni led CSK against MI 34 times in his captaincy career. In those 34 games, CSK recorded a win on 15 occasions, while MI emerged victorious 19 times.

Expand Tweet

The only time when Dhoni played as a regular player for CSK against MI was in IPL 2022 when Ravindra Jadeja led the team. Tonight's match will mark the second time Dhoni plays under another captain in a battle between CSK and MI.

MS Dhoni's captaincy record in MI vs CSK: Matches played - 34, Won - 15, Lost - 19.

MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma head-to-head record as captains in MI vs CSK IPL matches

Dhoni and Rohit met 20 times as captains in MI vs CSK matches of the IPL. The first clash happened in 2013 and the last battle took place in 2023. In total, Rohit won 11 matches as MI skipper against CSK, while the remaining nine games ended in the yellow team's favor.

It is pertinent to note that Rohit and Dhoni battled thrice in an IPL final - 2013, 2015 and 2019. On all three occasions, Rohit emerged victorious.

Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni H2H in MI vs CSK as captains: Played - 20, Rohit won - 11, Dhoni won - 9.