MS Dhoni vs Sanju Samson - comparing their stats after 168 IPL matches

It is hard to find two cricketers with several similar characteristics who are perceived to be polar opposites by ardent Indian fans than MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson. While Dhoni is seen as someone who punched above his weight and achieved inimitable heights as a batter, wicketkeeper, and captain, Samson is still regarded as an underachiever by many despite boasting impressive overall numbers.

Yet, both wicketkeeper batters maintain a low-key personality and are seen as the 'nice guys' of Indian cricket. Coming to the IPL, the duo are among the rare players to be largely associated with a single franchise.

Barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons, when off-field debacles forced Dhoni and Samson to play elsewhere, the pair have played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) throughout their IPL careers.

Samson will lead RR in the upcoming 2025 season, having played 168 IPL games thus far in his decorated career. Meanwhile, Dhoni is IPL's most-capped cricketer, having featured in an incredible 264 outings.

Yet, at the same stage in terms of games as Samson, Dhoni was in the middle of leading CSK to a third title in the 2018 IPL season. How do Captain Cool's batting and wicketkeeping numbers stack up against Samson's at the same stage of their IPL careers? Let us find out.

Who boasts the better counting numbers after 168 IPL matches?

Before jumping into the number-crunching exercise, it is important to understand that so much of cricket comes down to roles and batting positions. While Dhoni has almost always batted as a lower-middle order finisher, Samson has been the tone-setter in the batting lineup, allowing him to rack up the counting numbers.

Nevertheless, let us look at how the Ranchi-born destroyer fared against the elegant Kerala batter when it comes to overall runs, centuries, and half-centuries after 168 IPL games.

MS Dhoni vs Sanju Samson - Overall batting numbers after 168 IPL games

Understandably, Sanju Samson has the edge over Dhoni in all the quantitative categories, thanks to his batting higher up the order. However, the three centuries are a testament to Samson's ability to go big once set.

While the counting numbers point to the duo's overall experience, there is little to compare and conclude due to the lack of a common denominator. This is where impact numbers can help provide a better reading of Dhoni's and Samson's IPL exploits at the same stage in their careers.

More Impactful batter after 168 IPL matches- MS Dhoni or Sanju Samson?

Impact numbers are the best way to measure two batters, Dhoni and Samson, who have batted at vastly different positions in the IPL. Who averages higher with a better strike rate after 168 games in the IPL? How did the duo fare in team wins?

For a more well-informed and fairer comparative metric, let us look at their impact numbers with the willow in the IPL at the same stage.

MS Dhoni vs Sanju Samson - Impact Numbers after 168 IPL games

The above table is major evidence of the underachieving vs overachieving statement between Samson and Dhoni at the start of this feature. Despite batting higher up the order, the RR skipper averages a pedestrian 30.68 at a strike rate of 138.96 in 168 IPL outings.

Meanwhile, Dhoni's average of almost 40 at a strike rate of 139.03 speaks to his remarkable consistency for someone that batted at No.5 and 6 predominantly. The numbers are further extraordinary in wins, with an average of over 47 and a strike rate of 150.70.

To his credit, Samson also boasts excellent numbers in victories, with an average of over 36 and a strike rate in the 140s. Yet, his wicketkeeping predecessor has him beat when it comes to batting impact in the IPL after 168 matches.

Edge: MS Dhoni

Numbers behind the stumps

Finally, we come to the wicketkeeping numbers for Dhoni and Samson through 168 IPL matches. While the latter is widely regarded as solid behind the stumps, the former CSK skipper has several highlight reels on his ability to produce rapid stumpings off spinners.

MS Dhoni vs Sanju Samson - Wicketkeeping numbers after 168 IPL games

While wicketkeeping numbers have a lot to do with opportunities rather than efficiency, it is hard to dismiss the edge of 32 that Dhoni has over Samson in terms of dismissals. Not only does he hold a 19-catch lead behind the stumps, but a near-double edge in stumpings speaks to his fast hands against spinners.

Edge: MS Dhoni

Conclusion

The MS Dhoni-Sanju Samson IPL comparison is unique in several ways, considering the varying roles the duo have formed and their contrasting batting positions and style. While the overall numbers in front of and behind the stumps with bat and gloves convey very little, Dhoni's massive edge in batting impact numbers makes him a clear winner after their respective 168 IPL games.

Winner: MS Dhoni

