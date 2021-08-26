IPL 2021: 3 Mumbai Indians players to watch out for in the UAE leg of the tournament

Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a bit of a topsy-turvy first half of IPL 2021. The five-time champions have a reputation for being slow starters, but they've done fairly well in the first half of IPL 2021. They have won four of their seven games so far, and are in fourth place in the points table with eight points to their name.

The Mumbai side aren't known for tinkering with their line-up too much. And with their marquee players available for the concluding leg of IPL 2021, they are in a good position to do well.

On that note, here's a look at three Mumbai Indian players to watch out for in the second half of IPL 2021:

#1 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock had a timid start to his IPL 2021 campaign, producing scores of 2, 40, 2, and3 in his first four games. He found his rhythm and scored an unbeaten 70 and 38 in his next two games before the tournament was suspended owing to a COVID-19 outbreak. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman averaged 31 at a strike rate of 117.42, which is uncharacteristic by his standards, though.

However, the baby-faced assassin has found his old form since then. In seven subsequent T20I matches, he has amassed 302 runs at an average of 43.14 and a strike rate of 144.49. He was also in decent form in The Hundred, scoring 202 runs in eight innings for the Southern Brave.

QdK is one of MI's marquee foreign players and a giant at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma, laying the platform for the destructive Mumbai Indians middle order.

#2 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar was by far the most impressive bowler in the first leg of Mumbai Indian's IPL 2021 campaign. He is their highest wicket taker in the season so far, accounting for 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.21.

Chahar also got an opportunity during India's recent tour to Sri Lanka, where he impressed against the hosts, taking four wickets in two T20Iss with an economy of just 5.25. He also bagged three wickets in the only ODI he played in that tour.

With a place up for grabs in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, Chahar will look to make his mark in IPL 2021 and give the Indian selectors something to think about.

#1 Adam Milne

Adam Milne has been impressive for the Kent Spitfires in the Vitality Blast.

There were a few eyebrows raised when New Zealand named Adam Milne as a squad reserve for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Kiwi pacer has been mighty impressive in recent times, in the Vitality Blast and The Hundred, though.

In 20 T20 matches played in 2021, Milne has taken 21 wickets at a strike rate of 19.2 and an economy of 7.19. Considering that he is mostly utilised as a powerplay and death specialist, these are impressive numbers.

In the recent The Hundred tournament, Milne accounted for ten wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.1 and a staggering economy rate of 6.26 (essentially a run a ball in the new-ball format). He also had a jaw-dropping spell, conceding just eight runs in 20 balls, 15 of them in the powerplay and five at the death.

Absolutely loving the form of @AdamMilne19 in @thehundred this year. After a long run of injuries it’s so good to see him getting through plenty of game time & bowling quick. @BLACKCAPS have a very strong T20 squad to be able to leave him out. #reserve #the100 #pace #cricket — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) August 21, 2021

With the Mumbai Indians boasting world-class options in Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, it will be difficult for Milne to sneak into the playing XI, though. Should he play in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile, MI would boast one of the best bowling attacks in franchise cricket and fancy their chances of a sixth IPL title.

