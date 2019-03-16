×
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest XI for their match against Delhi Capitals

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
315   //    16 Mar 2019, 22:13 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

IPL 2019 is just around a week away, and the anticipation for the tournament is building. This year's IPL promises to be just like the previous seasons - a boisterous celebration of cricket.

Mumbai Indians will play Delhi Capitals on the 24th of March at the Wankhede stadium. MI come into this year's tournament after finishing a disappointing 5th in the points table last year.

This year, their team looks well balanced and they have great options in almost every department. Quinton de Kock was a brilliant purchase by MI, and he along with Rohit Sharma can form the best opening pair this year. Rohit will be the captain of the team, as always.

MI have a plethora of hitters like Ben Cutting, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, etc. Their bowling department also looks potent with the likes of Jason Behendroff, Mayank Markande, etc.

Without further ado, let's look at the strongest XI the Mumbai Indians can play against Delhi Capitals:

#1 Top Order

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians have a solid top order with the likes of Even Lewis, De Kock and Rohit to choose from in the opening slots. The openers according to me would be Rohit and De Kock.

There is little doubt that Rohit and De Kock are two of the best opening batsmen going around in world cricket at the moment. This would be a perfect pair as De Kock could provide fast starts and give Rohit time to settle; Rohit always needs two to three overs to get a grip over the wicket.

This opeing pair has the potential to be the best in the IPL this year.

In at number 3 is Ishan Kishan, who will also be the wicketkeeper of the team. Kishan blew hot and cold in last year's IPL, but he showed his hitting power in some matches. Rohit would be hoping that Ishan can be more consistent at number 3 this year.

