Mumbai Indians boss Mukesh Ambani richest team owner in the world

Ambani is well ahead of Roman Abramovich and Micky Arison.

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
News 07 Jun 2018, 16:15 IST
608

Indian industrialist and owner of Mumbai
Mukesh Ambani is the richest team owner in the world

Mukesh Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians is the richest team owner in the world, and he is well past Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Micky Arison owner of NBA side Miami Heat.

Back in September last year, when Star India bought the rights for the Indian Premier League for the next five years for a whopping amount of Rs 16,347.50 crore, it drove home the point that sports broadcasting has become a lucrative market, one that has the potential to create a gigantic shift in the way we watch sports.

It has hammered the point that the Indian Premier League is not only the richest, but also the most watched league in the world and Forbes has only vindicated this prevalent feeling.

Ambani is also the richest man in India and his fortune ranks nineteenth among the world’s billionaires. According to the report,  the stock of Ambani's Reliance stock is up 80%, pushing his fortune to $40.2 billion from $23.2 billion a year ago.

Mumbai Indians came into existence in 2008 when the Indian Premier League was conceived and is one of the most successful teams in the league with three titles in their cabinet. The franchise is owned by Reliance through its subsidiary IndiaWin Sports.

In a separate assessment done by a London-based brand valuation firm back in 2014, the Mukesh Ambani-owned team found the 146th position with a brand value worth USD 48 millions, followed by Chennai Super Kings at USD 45 millions.

1. (No. 19 overall) Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $40.1 billion

Sources of wealth: Petrochemicals, oil & gas

Team: Mumbai Indians

2. (22) Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $38.4 billion

Source of wealth: Microsoft

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

3. (37) Dietrich Mateschitz

Net worth: $23 billion

Source of wealth: Red Bull

Teams: New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda

7. (140) Roman Abramovich

Net worth: $10.8 billion

Sources of wealth: Steel, investments

Team: Chelsea FC

8. (154) Micky Arison

Net worth: $9.7 billion

Source of wealth: Carnival Cruises

Team: Miami Heat


