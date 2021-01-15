Mumbai Indians register the highest brand value in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians have continued their chokehold on top of the IPL charts, this time for their efforts off the pitch. The 2020 IPL winners registered the highest brand value in last year's tournament, having enjoyed a 7.1% increase in their brand value.

As per valuation agency Brand Finance, Mumbai Indians were the only IPL team to enjoy a growth in 2020. They are now valued at $70.3 million. All the other franchises saw a decrease in their brand values, with Chennai Super Kings enduring the biggest drop, followed by Rajasthan Royals.

In a statement, the Mumbai Indians said: "This year’s IPL has been one of the most successful years for us on and off-the-field and we, at Mumbai Indians, embrace it with a lot of gratitude. We take a lot of pride in how we have nurtured brand Mumbai Indians over the years balancing our core values and ethos and replicating them in our brand building initiatives."

IPL brand values: Chennai Super Kings now second, Rajasthan Royals last

Rajasthan Royals have slipped to the bottom of the Brand Values table (Image: IPL)

Due to a 20.6% decrease in their value, Chennai Super Kings have now slipped to second place behind Mumbai Indians in the brand values rankings. Kolkata Knight Rides have also slipped a down place and are third, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

2020 IPL finalists Delhi Capitals are fifth, with Royal Challengers Bangalore coming in at sixth. Kings XI Punjab rose up one place to seventh, with Rajasthan Royals at the bottom of this table as well.

The IPL, as a whole, saw a 22% drop in business value, and now has a valuation of $4.4 billion.

The 2020 IPL was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of India, the tournament was played in the UAE from September to November. Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals in the final of the tournament to win their fifth IPL title.