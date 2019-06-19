×
Mumbai Indians pacer Rasikh Salam banned for two years by BCCI

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
21   //    19 Jun 2019, 22:24 IST

Rasikh Salam has been banned for two years by BCCI
Rasikh Salam has been banned for two years by BCCI

What's the story?

As reported in The Hindu, young Mumbai Indians pacer Rasikh Salam has been given a 2-year ban by the BCCI for submitting a faulty birth certificate to the board. He has also been replaced in the India U19 team following the ban.

In case you didn't know...

Hailing from a remote village in Southern Kashmir, Rasikh Salam came into the domestic scene when he was spotted by Irfan Pathan, player-mentor of Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Team.

Rasikh Salam made news at the IPL auctions held last year when he was the only player picked from Jammu & Kashmir. Mumbai Indians purchased the fast-bowler at his base price of ₹20 Lakhs.

Rasikh Salam was the 3rd player from J&K to get a chance to participate in the tournament after Parvez Rasool and Manzoor Dar.

Rasikh Salam also became the youngest ever player to play for Mumbai Indians when he took to the field for his team's opening game against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. Although he conceded 42 runs in his stipulated 4 overs without taking a wicket in that game, many saw flashes of potential in the youngster.

The heart of the matter

BCCI has now given a ban of 2 years to Rasikh Salam for having submitted a faulty birth certificate to the Indian Cricket Board. The youngster was initially selected to the Indian U19 team which was preparing for a tri-series in England. Prabhat Maurya has been announced as the replacement for the bowler from Jammu and Kashmir.

What's next?

The Indian U19 team will participate in the ODI Tri Series to start in England from July 21. The team will leave to England on July 15. Priyam Garg will lead the Indian squad of 15 members.

Mumbai Indians Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Rasikh Salam
