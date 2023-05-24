Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI vs Lucknow Super Giants for the IPL 2023 Eliminator

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

With three wins in their final four league games, MI sneaked into the final playoff spot after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bungled their chances. The five-time champions have relied on their power-packed batting lineup to produce wins while chasing, especially at home.

Mumbai won't find it easy at Chepauk against LSG, though. Led by former MI player Krunal Pandya, the Super Giants have the resources to trouble the five-time champions, who need to get their selection decisions right.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2023 Eliminator against LSG.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

LSG vs MI: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Jason Behrendorff had an expensive outing in MI's previous game

Chris Jordan seems incapable of bowling an economical spell in the IPL. The Englishman was taken for 42 runs in MI's previous game although he managed to nail a few yorkers, and there has been widespread debate regarding his place in the side.

During the last game, MI head coach Mark Boucher spoke about having continuity at the business end of the competition. While the franchise might be tempted to bring in the likes of Riley Meredith, Jordan could get another opportunity to prove his critics wrong.

Tilak Varma was part of the substitutes list against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and seems fit to play. He could be subbed in if MI chase, with Vishnu Vinod missing out in such a scenario.

Rohit Sharma and Co. might want to play Hrithik Shokeen ahead of Kumar Kartikeya, given the plethora of left-handers in the LSG lineup. That's the route they went down during the league stage, and Kartikeya hasn't been too impressive this season anyway.

Akash Madhwal has become MI's primary death bowler and could be subbed in for Tilak if the team bat first. The rest of the side should wear a similar look.

MI's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.

Impact player candidates: Vishnu Vinod, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya.

