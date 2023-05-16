Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI vs Lucknow Super Giants for Match 63 of IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 63 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

With four wins in their last five matches, Rohit Sharma and Co. are peaking at the right time. They currently have 14 points with two games remaining in the league stage and could take a massive step towards finishing in the top two if they win against fourth-placed Lucknow.

Mumbai are on the back of a win over the Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already sealed their spot in Qualifier 1. Their net run rate should have received a bigger boost, but they will take heart from the victory and only make those changes that the conditions demand.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 63 of IPL 2023 against LSG.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

LSG vs MI: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

MI need Jason Behrendorff to provide some wicket-taking threat in the powerplay

MI have a major dilemma on their hands ahead of their clash against LSG. They've played only two specialist spinners - Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya - in their last few games and might need an additional option at the Ekana Stadium.

Who do they bring in? More importantly, who do they sacrifice?

Hrithik Shokeen and Raghav Goyal are the options at Mumbai's disposal. Dropping Jason Behrendorff would leave them without much powerplay threat against Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock, while Chris Jordan has been their primary death bowler.

Akash Madhwal has been impressive since making his debut for the franchise, and it would be harsh to sideline the fast bowler. It also doesn't make much sense for MI to drop a batter, given how they will need firepower on a tricky wicket.

Madhwal seems the most expendable among the MI bowlers, so he might have to make way for Shokeen. If Rohit doesn't want to make that swap, he could rely on some part-time spin from Tim David and Nehal Wadhera.

Another player who could give MI a few overs is Tilak Varma, who has missed the last few games. Vishnu Vinod was impressive against GT, but he will have to make way if Tilak is fit.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 63 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya.

Impact player candidates: Vishnu Vinod, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen.

Poll : Should MI bring in Hrithik Shokeen at the expense of one of the fast bowlers against LSG? Yes No 1 votes