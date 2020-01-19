'My aim is to train the coaches, and not just the players,' says Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes ahead of IPL 2020

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Jonty Rhodes

Among the many lasting memories from the multiple editions of the Cricket World Cup, one of the most iconic moments was produced during the 1992 World Cup, when South African ace fielder Jonty Rhodes ran in from the point position and broke down the stumps, running out Inzamam-Ul-Haq in a group stage match at Brisbane on March 8th, 1992.

While that moment of brilliance did not overshadow South Africa's disappointing exit from the World Cup, the athleticism and remarkable effort from Rhodes changed the way fielding was perceived by loyal cricket fans, in addition to pushing the point position on a pedestal.

Little less than 18 years after that mesmerising moment, Rhodes will be involved in his continuous attempt of sharing his trade secrets with cricketers in India, and is all set to assume the role of a fielding coach with the Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020.

Having worked with the Mumbai Indians for nine seasons, Rhodes will train the likes of Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal among others at the KXIP and will hope to form a title-winning partnership with head coach Anil Kumble.

Speaking at the Global Sports Injury Conclave by Dr Dayal Foundation, Rhodes reminisced his magical moment from the 1992 World Cup and also stressed on the importance of youngsters needing to maintain their rhythm throughout the year and more.

"The simple reason why I didn't throw the ball and broke the stumps myself was because back then, I didn't back my accuracy. We didn't have a fielding coach at that time, so I decided that it would be best if I run and knock down the stumps instead of missing it with a throw"

Jonty running out Inzamam is one of the most iconic World Cup moments

Post retirement, Rhodes has poured his heart and soul in training and backing youngsters to come good in the IPL and domestic cricket. He emphasises on how players need to keep away from glamour and instead focus on the job at hand.

"The biggest concern for me in terms of cricket in India is that youngsters nowadays don't focus fully on cricket, they have multiple distractions. The IPL gives these kids a good salary and brings them fame, but they also need to realise that they need to concentrate on the game and improve their skill"

Advertisement

While many know AB de Villiers' feats across various sporting disciplines for South Africa, it is interesting to note that Rhodes was a part of South Africa's 1992 Olympics hockey squad that unfortunately did not make the tournament and was also called up for the 1996 squad, but had to miss out owing to an injury.

With many international teams opting to play some football or other warm-up games to get their adrenaline pumping, Rhodes believes that playing multiple sports certainly gives the cricket players an added benefit.

"For me, it is key that youngsters play different sports to keep fit, and not just depend on cricket. In recent times, most cricketers can run fast in straight lines, but when they bend down to field or turn to stop the ball, they aren't able to put in their 100%."

"Fielding is not a linear movement, it involves lateral movements and rotation. Playing games such as football, hand soccer helps the guys to check all these boxes before a big game or tournament, and in turn, makes them a lot more effective on the field."

A fielding coach for over a decade now, Rhodes is a firm supporter of players getting into shape way ahead of the IPL, such that they are ready to tackle the challenges that come their way in the matches. However, he has often had to deal with a minor roadblock - the team physiotherapist.

"During the first week of the IPL, I have the physiotherapist of the team knocking on my doors and requesting me to reduce the workload of the players, since I always get the players to perfect their throws and put in extra yards in training right from the preparatory camp, leading up to the start of season."

Yet, that's not where the problem ends. After the culmination of every season, the 50-year-old feels that the players let go of the intensity in training and the whole cycle repeats again.

"The main issue is after the end of every IPL season. Post the end of every edition, players don't train with the same intensity. My aim to change the trend is to coach the coaches, and not just the players. In that way, the coaches know how to maintain these players' rhythm ahead of a new IPL season."

A massive contributor Indian cricket, Rhodes finishes off by claiming that he has begun the process of passing on his wisdom to the coaches, who will hopefully give their best to inject the intensity in the players all through the year.

"In the last few years I have travelled quite a lot with teams from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Nepal among other places. I've tried to give the coaches a feel of what they need to do, how they can keep the players in shape throughout the year, because in the end, cricket is a game of habit. The game needs to be played with 100% intensity and 100% correctness."