Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Arshad Khan's superb fifty vs DC in IPL 2024 ft. Aakash Chopra

Arshad Khan turned heads with a counter-attacking half-century for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last night in IPL 2024. Batting at number eight for LSG against Delhi Capitals, Arshad smashed an unbeaten 33-ball 58 to ensure his team remained alive in the contest till the last over.

Chasing 209 for a win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, LSG slumped to 101/6 in the 12th over. Arshad Khan stabilized the innings with Krunal Pandya before switching gears and launching an all-out assault. He finished with three fours and five maximums, maintaining a strike rate of 175.76.

Some fans felt that Arshad could have inspired LSG to a win if he had a proper batting partner at the opposite partner. Nevertheless, his innings earned everyone's attention, and here's a look at the top five expert reactions to his performance.

#1 Aakash Chopra says Arshad Khan was his Player of the Match

Reviewing the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match on his YouTube channel, commentator Aakash Chopra said that Arshad was his Player of the Match. He pointed out how the young LSG player first dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck and then followed it up with a half-century in the second innings.

"Arshad Khan - I think was my Player of the Match because the kid first dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk for zero. He single-handedly fought till the end and instilled life in the match. He used to be a part of Mumbai (Indians) earlier," Aakash said.

#2 Mohammad Kaif says Arshad Khan saved LSG's pride

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif slammed LSG's tactics in Delhi. He pointed out how teams batting first had a 100%-win record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season, but still, LSG skipper KL Rahul chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Labeling Arshad's performance as the only positive for LSG, Kaif said on Star Sports:

"If you leave aside Arshad Khan's knock, it was a very bad defeat. Arshad saved your pride a little here."

#3 Robin Uthappa thinks Arshad Khan's half-century was well-deserved

Arshad was with the Mumbai Indians first, but he did not receive opportunities to showcase his talent. The uncapped all-rounder showed his talent while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants last night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. JioCinema commentator Robin Uthappa tweeted during the game:

"A well deserved 50 for Arshad Khan (clapping emoji). Can he take LSG home tonight?"

#4 Arshad Khan impressed LSG head coach Justin Langer

Former Australian opener Justin Langer is the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants this season. Langer gave a chance to Arshad, and the youngster did not let him down. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the LSG head coach shared his views on Arshad's performance and said:

"I think Arshad is a very very good cricketer. He bowls, we saw him swing the ball early, he's a good fieldsman and to be able to bat like that. He's a very good package. I've thought the whole way through this tournament that he's got huge potential and he's shown some of that tonight."

#5 Mpumelelo Mbangwa labels Arshad Khan's batting as a 'discovery'

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa appeared on Cricbuzz Live for reviewing the DC vs LSG match. Discussing Arshad's batting performance on the show, Mbangwa praised his hitting power and said:

"It was a discovery for everybody the way that Arshad Khan batted in the end. Wow, he hits the ball clean."

LSG will play their last league match against Arshad's former franchise Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see if the youngster can produce another brilliant performance.