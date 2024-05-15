"What batting are you doing?" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's IPL 2024 loss to DC

Aakash Chopra has criticized the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) batting performance in their IPL 2024 loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, he praised Arshad Khan for all his all-round efforts, albeit in a losing cause.

DC set LSG a 209-run target in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. KL Rahul and company managed 189/9 in reply and ended up losing the game by 19 runs to get virtually knocked out of the playoff qualification race.

Reflecting on LSG's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned them for losing a flurry of early wickets.

"When Lucknow came to bat, what batting are you doing? Quinton de Kock's bat is not striking the ball and KL Rahul got out for five. After that, (Marcus) Stoinis came and he was left stranded in the middle. Deepak Hooda got out for zero. What are you doing?" he said (2:40).

While noting that Nicholas Pooran was virtually slogging, the former India opener added that the LSG vice-captain kept them alive in the game.

"The way Nicholas Pooran was hitting, it's called slogging. Ishant (Sharma) picked up three wickets. Till the time Nicholas Pooran was there, the match was alive because it wasn't such a big total, you weren't chasing 250, but then Nicholas also got out. Axar (Patel) took a good catch at the edge of the circle," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, and Deepak Hooda's dismissals reduced LSG to 44/4 after 4.1 overs. Pooran smoked 61 runs off 27 deliveries with the help of six fours and four sixes but couldn't take his team over the line.

"He single-handedly fought till the end and instilled life in the match" - Aakash Chopra lauds LSG's Arshad Khan

Arshad Khan had Jake Fraser-McGurk caught at long-on for a duck. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra praised Arshad Khan for showcasing his potential with both the ball and bat.

"Arshad Khan - I think that was my Player of the Match because the kid first dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk for zero. He single-handedly fought till the end and instilled life in the match. He used to be a part of Mumbai (Indians) earlier," he said (1:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the seam-bowling all-rounder could be a sought-after player at next season's IPL auction.

"His bowling has swing and in batting, he has the ability to hit straight, which very few batters have. So it's thumbs-up with both hands from my side, and I won't be surprised if goods bids are placed on him in next year's auction and he will be picked for a fairly decent sum," Chopra noted.

Although Arshad dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk in the first over, he didn't pick any other wicket and conceded 45 runs in three overs. He was more impressive with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 58 off 33 deliveries, a knock studded with three fours and five sixes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback