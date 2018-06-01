Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Narayan Jagadeesan cherishes his debut IPL season with Chennai Super Kings

The Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman spoke on his maiden IPL stint, sharing the dressing room with the likes of Dhoni and Raina, and more.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Exclusive 01 Jun 2018, 10:33 IST
255

Narayan Jagadeesan
Narayan Jagadeesan

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Narayan Jagadeesan is a huge admirer of MS Dhoni and it was a dream-come-true for the young cricketer to be picked up by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 Player Auction for his base price of 20 lakh INR.

The run of good fortune has extended even further, as Jagadeesan is now an IPL champion, with his side clinching the trophy by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018 final. Jagadeesan was retained by R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons for the third season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Jagadeesan spoke about his debut season in the IPL with the winning side. Excerpts from the interview:

How does it feel to participate and win the IPL in your maiden season itself?

"Obviously, it’s a very good feeling, and I must say that I am privileged enough to be in the IPL team that has won the trophy, that too in my first season with the team. The experience has been really good, and as a player, I can say that I have improved myself and have gained a lot more knowledge about the game."

How was the experience of sharing the dressing room with legends like Dhoni, Watson, Raina, and Bravo?

"It’s a very special feeling. When you’re rubbing shoulders with the legends of the game, you tend to learn a lot, and it’s always important being a youngster, to pick their minds and ask them whatever questions you want. You know your weaknesses, and you can also ask them their suggestions. I have been in those situations and they have been helping me well."

Did the CSK team miss the home atmosphere of Chepauk after moving to Pune?

"We played just one game here at Chepauk and the ambiance we got over here was out of the world. We did miss Chepauk, but we couldn’t help it - we had to move out. But everyone did miss playing at the stadium."

What are your biggest takeaways from the IPL season?

"How to go about the game - T20 is a format that has been growing greatly. I think I have learned a lot about how to pace your innings and how to think through the game."

Here are a few rapid-fire questions for you:

Best IPL moment - "Sharing the dressing room with Dhoni"

Best friend in the dressing room - "Lungi Ngidi"

Favorite Dhoni moment - "the way he played against Punjab in the second match"

How was it - the night before the final - "filled with excitement"

Finally, a word or two about your franchise, the CSK - "The Best Franchise."

