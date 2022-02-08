Negative RT-PCR result mandatory each day from February 9-13 for IPL 2022 Auction attendees - Sources

The IPL governing council has made it mandatory for all attendees of the IPL 2022 Auction to produce five negative RT-PCR tests, one for each day from February 9 to 13, Sportskeeda has reliably learnt.

Despite the recent dip in positivity rates and positive cases as a whole, the IPL council is leaving no stone unturned in ensuing a smooth auction, which will be a two-day affair beginning on February 12. Those who need to produce negative results include but are not limited to franchise owners, analysts, former cricketers and other staff members employed by the 10 teams.

"The organisers of the IPL Auction have opted for the same module that was followed in the Olympics, where everyone had to get their RT-PCR done each day. The IPL auction is a massive event, and all steps are being taken to avoid any minor mishap," the source told Sportskeeda on conditions of anonimity.

Few members have already arrived in Bengaluru for the event, which is set to be the first mega auction since 2018. With teams given a total budget cap of ₹90 crore to splurge on players of their choice, the event promises to come with its fair share of thrills over the course of two days with over 590 players registered this time around.

R Ashwin, David Warner among 10 players in marquee set for IPL 2022 Auction

A total of 10 players have been filtered as a part of the marquee set, with all of them starting with a base price of ₹2 crore.

Four Indians, namely R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Mohammad Shami, are part of this unique list. The marquee set for the IPL 2022 Auction also includes six top-flight foreign stars in David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Trent Boult.

Edited by Sai Krishna