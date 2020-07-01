Ness Wadia believes IPL should sever ties with Chinese sponsors amid growing India-China tensions

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia says he would ask for an Indian sponsor for the IPL if he was the BCCI president.

Wadia added that there are enough Indian companies that can replace Chinese sponsors.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Tuesday called for a systematic end to Chinese sponsorship in the Indian Premier League, amid escalating tensions between India and China after a violent clash in eastern Ladakh last month.

Calls for boycotting all Chinese products in India have been growing louder after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15. The government of India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, claiming that they "are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a meeting to decide the sponsorship of Vivo and other entities in the IPL. The date of the meeting is, however, yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Ness Wadia said:

“We should do it (sever ties with Chinese sponsors in IPL) for the sake of the nation. Country comes first, money is secondary. And it is the Indian Premier League, not the Chinese Premier League. It should lead by example and show the way.”

He added:

“Yes, it would be difficult to find sponsors initially but I am sure there are enough Indian sponsors who can replace them. We must have all the respect for the nation and our government and most importantly for the soldiers who risk their lives for us.”

The BCCI should not wait for the government’s decisions, feels Ness Wadia

According to Ness Wadia, the BCCI should not wait for the government’s decisions on the matter. He added that if he was the BCCI president, he would ask for an Indian sponsor for the next season of the IPL. Wadia said:

“If I was the BCCI president, I would say find me an Indian sponsor for the upcoming season. Indian companies need to step up and see the same benefits and opportunities that Chinese companies have seen in the IPL, which is the best T20 league in the world.”