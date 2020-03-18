New Zealand cancel community cricket due to coronavirus outbreak

New Zealand Cricket Board canceled community cricket, including clubs, schools, programs and even the training for the rest of the season. The decision was made in the wake of the increasing threat of Coronavirus, which has caus havoc throughout the world. New Zealand have registered 20 cases until now.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White stated that the decision came after consulting their chief medical officer, Dr. Martin Swan, and the recent government information. The decision was conveyed on their official website as well through their official twitter handle.

New Zealand Cricket, in conjunction with its Major and District Associations, have agreed to cancel community cricket, including clubs, schools, programmes and training, for the rest of the season. #CricketNation https://t.co/4axVuaau1W — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 18, 2020

Two days prior, the final two rounds of the Plunket Shield Club cricket in New Zealand were canceled due to the fear of transmission of the deadly virus. Nearly 8000 people have lost their lives while more than 2,00,000 have been affected by oronavirus. England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia were canceled or postponed while domestic T20 leagues like HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 have also been adversely affected.

White was quoted as saying by stuff.nz:

“This morning NZC has received updated medical advice from our chief medical officer, Dr Martin Swan, detailing the first person-to-person transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand.”

“Dr Swan’s advice to NZC is that the community game (clubs and schools) is now increasingly vulnerable to the transmission of the virus.”

“We therefore advise members that community cricket should no longer be played for the rest of the season.”

“This decision follows our most recent medical advice and recognises our obligations towards the New Zealand cricket family and the wider public interest.”