"10 more to go" - Ravindra Jadeja responds to CSK's '10 Years of Super Jaddu' post

Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has completed 10 seasons with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On the occasion of completing a decade with the Yellow Brigade, the franchise made a special post for the Saurashtra all-rounder. Sharing two pictures on social media platforms, CSK wrote:

"10 Years of Super Jaddu."

Jadeja was quick to respond to the post and made his intentions clear about representing the Super Kings for another 10 years. Ravindra Jadeja replied:

"10 more to go."

Jadeja has been part of Chennai since 2012 after spending two years in Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and 2009. He missed IPL 2010 due to contractual irregularities before plying his trade for now-defunct Kochi Tuskers in IPL 2011.

The all-rounder was roped in by the Chennai side in 2012 for a whopping 2 million dollars. Since then, the 33-year-old cricketer has been an integral part of CSK. In between, Jadeja represented the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and 2017 when Chennai was suspended due to match-fixing allegations.

Overall, Jadeja has scored 2386 runs in 200 IPL matches and has scalped 127 wickets. For Chennai alone, the all-rounder has amassed 1324 runs in 88 innings and picked up 100 wickets.

CSK retains Ravindra Jadeja for IPL 2022

The defending champions have retained the ace all-rounder as their first-choice player for the 15th season of the cash-rich league, ahead of captain MS Dhoni. Jadeja will earn INR 16 crores while Dhoni will take home INR 12 crores. Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad have bagged INR 8 crores and 6 crores, respectively.

Chennai will head into the IPL 2022 auction with INR 48 crores left in the purse and 21 player slots to fill. The two-day auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar