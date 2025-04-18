'12th Fail' actor attends MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match; hails Mumbai Indians star as “my hero” [Watch]

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, widely recognized for his role in ‘12th Fail,’ was in attendance during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match was played on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, SRH posted 162/5 in 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 40 runs off 28 balls. In response, MI comfortably chased down the target, securing a four-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, before the match, MI’s veteran batter Rohit Sharma was honored with a special memento by BCCI President Roger Binny for being one of the few players to feature in every IPL season since its inception in 2008. Vikrant Massey shared a video of the moment on his Instagram Stories, calling Rohit his hero.

Vikrant captioned his Instagram Story:

“Ab Wankhede mein apna ek stand hoga! Kya bolti Paltan! My hero @rohitsharma45.”

Vikrant Massey refers to Rohit as his hero (Image via Instagram-@vikrantmassey)

Fans can watch the video here.

The actor also highlighted the announcement that a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium will be named after Rohit. The decision was made during the MCA’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, April 15, where the proposal received official approval.

In addition, stands will also be named after legendary India captain Ajit Wadekar and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar as a tribute to their significant contributions to Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma's struggles with the bat continue in IPL 2025

In the match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rohit Sharma once again failed to capitalize on a promising start, getting dismissed for 26 off 16 balls, which included three sixes.

The seasoned opener has struggled to find form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, scoring just 82 runs in six innings at a modest average of 13.66, with 26 being his highest score so far.

While the Mumbai Indians (MI) seem to have found their rhythm, winning their last two matches, both fans and the team management will hope for Rohit to rediscover his form and make a meaningful impact in the remainder of the season.

