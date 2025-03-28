"12th Man Of RCB" - Fans fume as Deepak Hooda departs for 4 off 9 in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Deepak Hooda again was disastrous with the bat for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday, March 28. The right-hander departed for just four runs off nine balls, thanks to a brilliant review from RCB. He was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling in the fifth over.

The middle-order batter had previously departed for just three runs off five balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on his Super Kings debut.

CSK splurged ₹1.7 crore to purchase him at the mega auction despite Hooda managing just 145 runs in nine innings at an average of 18.12 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season. Overall, he has 1472 runs in 120 IPL innings. The part-time off-spinner has also taken 10 wickets in 33 innings.

Fans on X burst their anger at Deepak Hooda for his back-to-back failures for CSK in IPL 2025. One user wrote:

"Deepak Hooda 12th Man Of RCB"

Another user wrote sarcastically:

"CSK should handover Deepak Hooda to Yograj Singh."

A third user spat the facts, writing:

"Even though I'm usually very optimistic, it's tough to find any optimism about Deepak Hooda's batting in the IPL. In 120 matches, he averages just 18 with a strike rate of 129; even Pat Cummins has a better batting average. Hooda has recorded eight 50+ scores in IPL, but half of them came in the 2022 season alone. He followed that up with a disastrous 2023 campaign, scoring just 84 runs in 12 innings...This season hasn’t been any different, starting with two single-digit scores..."

Here are a few more reactions:

RCB dominate CSK in IPL 2025 clash; Deepak Hooda flops again

A clinical bowling display helped RCB dominate CSK in the IPL 2025 match. Josh Hazlewood dented the Super Kings' run chase by dismissing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi for a four-ball duck and 5 (3), respectively. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone sent back Sam Curran for eight off 13.

At the time of writing, CSK were reeling at 75/4 after 12 overs, with Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube at the crease. The hosts are chasing 197 against RCB.

Follow the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

